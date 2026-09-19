Dakota Johnson gives cryptic response when asked about dating life following Machine Gun Kelly rumors

Dakota Johnson is baring all in a new interview a year after her split from Chris Martin - and it seems like musicians are still her type.

Johnson, 36, is thought to have been single for around a year, after she and Coldplay's Chris Martin went their separate ways after eight years.

Naturally, after the split, new romance rumors followed, the latest being with Machine Gun Kelly, who reportedly split up with Megan Fox almost two years ago.

A source told PEOPLE that the two actually hit it off at Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's wedding, and claims that they've been 'hanging out and seeing each other under the radar for months'.

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Despite keeping pretty silent on her dating life since the split, Johnson is spilling (some) tea in her latest interview with Vogue.

Johnson recently sparked romance rumors with MGK (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images)

When asked about the current status of her romantic life, The Social Network star politely told the publication that she 'didn't want to say anything about that'.

She then spoke about her openness to direct more music videos, following Coldplay's 'Cry Cry Cry' in 2020.

"Well, you do know a lot of musicians," the interviewer said, as Johnson replied: “They like me. I don’t know what to say, and I like them."

Johnson was then asked: "What's not to like," although she answered that there was 'a lot'.

“Tricky [expletive]," she laughed.

So, that's about as much as we're going to get on the star's dating life - and if the rumors are true, it doesn't look like we'll be getting a hard launch anytime soon.

As well as it seeming like the two want to keep their dating life out of the public eye, the source told PEOPLE that 'they haven't put a label on their relationship yet,' claiming that 'they're seeing where the time they spend together will take them'.

Johnson opened up about wanting children (Photo by XNY/Star Max/GC Images)

UNILAD has contacted Machine Gun Kelly's representatives for comment.

Before being linked to MGK, real name Colson Baker, Johnson was linked to Role Model, whose real name is Tucker Pillsbury. It came after the pair were spotted out and about together a couple of times, although neither confirmed the relationship publicly.

Prior to her relationship with Martin, Johnson was in a two year relationship with Last Man Standing star Jordan Masterson.

Following their split, Johnson went on to date model and musician Matthew Hitt, who Vogue states she was dating when she first appeared on the cover of their magazine back in 2015.

Elsewhere in the new interview, the Hollywood star opened up about wanting children, telling the outlet she 'didn't expect to be this age and at this place in my life'.

"But for whatever reason, that’s the plan of the universe," she added, saying that she 'really hopes it happens for me'.

Previously, Johnson has opened up about her 'biggest red flag' in men, telling Vogue Germany that she can't stand 'man who wear flip flops in public'.

Musicians - take note!