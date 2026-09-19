Dakota Johnson gives cryptic response when asked about dating life following Machine Gun Kelly rumors
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Dakota Johnson gives cryptic response when asked about dating life following Machine Gun Kelly rumors

Johnson, who was in a relationship with Coldplay's Chris Martin for eight years, made a cheeky comment about musicians

Kiesha Dosanjh

Kiesha Dosanjh

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Featured Image Credit: Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images

Topics: Dakota Johnson, Machine Gun Kelly, Celebrity

Kiesha Dosanjh
Kiesha Dosanjh

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