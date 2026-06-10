Machine Gun Kelly reveals terrifying side effect of 'dark mode' tattoo which covers his entire upper half
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Machine Gun Kelly reveals terrifying side effect of 'dark mode' tattoo which covers his entire upper half

MGK's skin turned yellow, along with other gruelling symptoms

Callum Jones

Callum Jones

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Featured Image Credit: Instagram/@machinegunkelly

Topics: Machine Gun Kelly, Celebrity

Callum Jones
Callum Jones