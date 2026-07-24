Ryan Reynolds isn't just a superhero onscreen, as he helped one mom save her baby's life with a heartwarming act.

Last year, mom Jasmine Roberts appeared on ITV's This Morning, in which spoke about how her son Ollie needed life-changing heart surgery, discovered when he was just 2 weeks old.

Jasmine then raised £1.5 million ($1.9 million) for her son to have the surgery in America. Among those who stepped in to help, was Hollywood star Ryan Reynolds.

Last year, it was reported Reynolds had donated an "unbelievable" £10,000 to the appeal.

Advert

The co-chair of Wrexham AFC revealed that one of his players' wives had seen the fundraiser on social media.

Jasmine called his kindness 'absolutely unbelievable'.

Prior to The Proposal star's donation, Jasmine had been made aware of his acknowledgment through the wife of Wrexham goalkeeper Callum Burton.

Now, after Ollie's successful operation, Jasmine and Ollie were back on the This Morning sofa to speak about the experience with hosts, Dermot O'Leary and Alison Hammond.

Explaining the problems Ollie faced, Jasmine said her son's pulmonary arteries were 'so tiny he basically didn't have any'.

His heart grew MAPCAs, which are are rare, abnormal arteries that develop to supply blood to the lungs, as per Boston Children's Hospital. As they 'may lead to too much or too little blood flow to certain segments of the lungs' Jasmine said these 'did not do the job properly,' and on top of this, Ollie has a hole in his heart.

The operation lasted for 11 hours, and although this seems extremely long, surgeons said it could have been up to 24.

Reynolds made a huge donation (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Ollie now has one more operation to have, which he doesn't have to travel to the US for, and can have in London.

Aside from Reynolds, Jasmine said she had around 100,000 donations. Her story went viral online, and Reynolds donating 'really kicked off the immediate media attention,' she said.

The mom also revealed that £1.3 million ($1.7 million) of the donations were accumulated from small donations, with £200,000 ($266,000) coming from larger ones.

Ollie's heartwarming update comes days after Reynolds made headlines for confirming a new Deadpool movie was in the works.

“There’s stuff upcoming,” he said at Fanatics Fest in New York.

“There’s eventually, you know, remotely another Deadpool film. It’s going to be great," he added.







