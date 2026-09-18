Frankie Muniz opens up about recently 'hitting rock bottom' in poignant social media post
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Frankie Muniz opens up about recently 'hitting rock bottom' in poignant social media post

Actor and racer Frankie Muniz vowed to rebuild after hitting a major low point, telling fans in dark places: "You are not broken."

Phoebe Tonks

Phoebe Tonks

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Topics: Celebrity

Phoebe Tonks
Phoebe Tonks

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