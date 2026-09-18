Tom Cruise calls Taylor Swift a 'genius' and shares what they really talked about at Chiefs game

Taylor Swift was seen talking to Tom Cruise at the Kansas City Chief's first game of the season, and now it has been revealed exactly what the pair were talking about.

The Arrowhead Stadium was packed with celebrities' galore on Monday, September 14, and it was there that an unlikely duo was spotted having what appeared to be an in-depth conversation.

Swift and Cruise were snapped heavily engrossed in their talk, and the Top Gun star has since revealed what it was that left him calling her a 'genius'.

Cruise had been pegged by a lip reader to be offering some blunt advice to the 36-year-old.

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Speaking to the Irish Star, Nicola Hickling claims Swift said: "Its the structure of the entire infrastructure of the audience that's what I love in a positive way…so."

The pair could be seen in deep conversation (Photo by David Eulitt/Getty Images)

However, she admitted that what Cruise said back was largely inaudible, but she alleged he said at one point: "You may not know it, but you do have a job."

The Mission Impossible star added: "I told her to stick to one and that it's the last time."

However, he has since revealed Swift was 'schooling' Cruise 'on football'.

Speaking during an appearance on The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon, the was asked what happens 'when the biggest movie star in the world is sitting next to the biggest artist in the world.'

“She was bringing the football. First of all, she’s a genius,” the actor said.

“She was bringing the football," he said.

“I’ve been following her since she was a kid. Everybody there, all their friends, they’re a beautiful couple and magical in their own right,” he went on to say of her and Travis Kelce. “Everybody there in that booth.”

Cruise revealed all while talking to Jimmy Fallon (YouTube/The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon)

Cruise said it has been a while since he'd been to a game, and that she provided him with a recap.

“I hadn’t been to a football game since pre-COVID, where I was working and everything,” he explained. “So to get to hang out there and have that moment, it was a lot of fun … she knows her stuff.”

However, according to him, Swift revealed she didn't know anything about football until she met Kelce.

“She said, ‘You know, he’s so patient,’” Cruise said. “I said, ‘I’m sure he was.’ I think everybody would be very patient [with her].”

He went on to explain that they also talked about movies and music.

“[Now] she knows … she’s just bringing it,” he said. “She’s funny. She’s got such a great sense of humor. A brilliant writer also, by the way. Brilliant musician and director. Very skilled.”

While he was talking to Fallon, Cruise also expressed his physical transformation in his latest flick, and working with the writer and director Alejandro González Iñárritu on Digger.

Iñárritu is the one and only who made flicks like Birdman and The Revenant, so you know it's going to be an interesting watch.

It stars Cruise as a powerful oil tycoon who contributed to a major environmental catastrophe.

Because it could destroy the world, it causes him to partake in a hectic mission to convince everyone that he’s the hero who can stop it from occurring.

The flick, which sees him looking a lot older and in a fat suit, arrives in theatres Oct. 2.