Tom Cruise calls Taylor Swift a 'genius' and shares what they really talked about at Chiefs game
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Tom Cruise calls Taylor Swift a 'genius' and shares what they really talked about at Chiefs game

Taylor Swift and Tom Cruise were seen chatting during the September 14 game

Britt Jones

Britt Jones

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Featured Image Credit: Jamie Squire/Getty Image

Topics: Tom Cruise, Jimmy Fallon, Taylor Swift, Sport

Britt Jones
Britt Jones

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