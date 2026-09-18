Lady Gaga's huge back tattoo could hold a sweet connection to her baby girl's name

Seven years ago, Lady Gaga revealed a huge rose tattoo on her back, inspired her iconic 'La Vie en Rose' performance in the 2018 hit movie A Star Is Born. Now, after the birth of her baby daughter, fans believe the tattoo may have a much deeper meaning.

It was recently reported that the Born This Way singer welcomed her first child with her fiancé Michael Polanksy, after she was pictured out holding a baby, close to her chest.

The child is believed to be a girl called Rose Bean Polansky, as per a birth certificate obtained by TMZ, which states she was born June 9 at 11:19 p.m. at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in LA.

When the reported name was revealed, fans were quick to cast their minds back to 2019, when Gaga revealed the artwork of the outline of a rose running down her spine, along with the words 'la vie en rose' written alongside it.





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"So happy for Lady Gaga and Michael Polansky! Rose Bean is a lovely name for a sweet baby girl," one fan wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter. "(Gaga has a rose tattoo on her back.) If Bean is a tribute to Carl Bean, the late Black LGBTQ+ activist archbishop ("I Was Born This Way"), that speaks to the kind of person Gaga is."

"The fact gaga also has a rose tattooed on her back, oh she must’ve had that name picked out for a while :’)" another echoed.

On Valentine's Day in 2019, the 40-year-old posted a picture of the tattoo, on Instagram, along with the caption: "Happy Valentine’s Day. A tattoo toast to 'la vie en rose' by the beautiful @winterstone my spinal cord is now a rose."

"I can not express enough the honor it was tattooing you @ladygaga you are a breath of fresh air and truly a magical and inspirational woman!" the tattoo artist responded.

With the latest news, the post has now resurfaced.

Lady Gaga has a rose tattoo running down her spine (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic)

An insider also told PEOPLE that the name Rose is inspired by the A Star Is Born song, 'La Vie En Rose'.

As for the second part of the baby girl's name, it's believed to be a nod to late American singer and activist, Carl Bean, who inspired the music icon's song 'Born This Way'.

Gaga's reps declined to comment when contacted by UNILAD. Neither Gaga, or her fiancé Michael Polanksy have publicly commented on the birth of their child.

Despite the 'Bad Romance' singer keeping quiet about the arrival of her little one - following the release of the pictures, by Page Six, fans picked up on a number of hints they may have missed at the time.

In an appearance on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert in October of last year, the singer said 'becoming a mother was going to be her next role'.

“I would like to do many things,” she said. “All of these things are open. But what I really want is to be a mom. That’s my next starring role, I hope.”