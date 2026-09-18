Lady Gaga's huge back tattoo could hold a sweet connection to her baby girl's name
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Lady Gaga's huge back tattoo could hold a sweet connection to her baby girl's name

Lady Gaga 'hinted at motherhood' months before the birth of her baby girl

Kiesha Dosanjh

Kiesha Dosanjh

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Featured Image Credit: Taylor Hill/WireImage

Topics: Lady Gaga, Celebrity, Parenting

Kiesha Dosanjh
Kiesha Dosanjh

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