Ms Rachel takes fresh dig at Ed Sheeran as she calls on every 'wealthy white celebrity'

Ms Rachel has issued another statement in support of US rapper Macklemore, after he was axed from Ed Sheeran's supporting line-up following pro-Palestinian comments he made on stage during a show in New Jersey.

The rapper was axed from upcoming gigs on Sheeran's Loop Tour, after making pro-Palestinian comments on stage in which he called for a 'Free Palestine', during a September 4 performance.

"One of the reasons I wanted to come on this tour was because I wanted to stand up here and say two words that are very dear to my heart," the star said, addressing the crowd at New Jersey’s MetLife Stadium.

But following reported pushback from stadium venue owners, tour promoter Messina Touring Group confirmed Macklemore had been removed from the remaining dates to prevent venues from cancelling the shows entirely.

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The 'Thinking Out Loud' singer subsequently released a statement noting that he has 'personal views on the conflict', but that he chooses not to speak about them publicly.

In the statement, he further noted that he 'respects' Macklemore as an artist.

The singer remained neutral in his statement. (Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for iHeartRadio)

Following the controversial decision, all supporting acts involved with the tour announced a boycott in protest of free speech, and numerous celebrities have called on Sheeran to take a more decisive stance, including children's presenter Ms Rachel.

The kids content creator pledged that she 'would match Macklemore’s donation', after the rapper noted that he would be donating his $1 million in earnings from the tour to organizations supporting Palestine.

"And I invite every wealthy white celebrity to match it and speak out against the genocide in Gaza," she added.

The educator continued: "Over 20,000 precious Palestinian children have been killed and children continue to be killed every day.

Ms Rachel has always spoken out about the ongoing conflict in Palestine. (Nathan Congleton/NBC via Getty Images)

"We have a moral obligation to use our privilege and platforms to protect children and human rights."

And it's not the first time she's spoken publicly about the controversy.

The star, whose real name is Rachel Anne Accurso, previously said: "Ed Sheeran had an opportunity show that we won't be bullied into punishing people for supporting Palestine.

Macklemore and Sheeran are also longtime friends. (Kristy Sparow/Getty Images)

"Instead he caved to people who refuse to accept what the world knows. A genocide is happening in Gaza. We all need to speak out against it."

Following the ordeal, the rapper revealed he had held a week of 'difficult conversations' with Sheeran, who has been a close friend of 13 years.

"Ed was in a messed up position," he wrote on Instagram.

Macklemore added: "His typical apolitical stance was being challenged in a way it never had been before. He told me that the words 'Free Palestine' and the image of the Palestinian flag were hurtful to a lot of people he spoke with.

"He couldn’t get past his public facing: I don’t take sides."