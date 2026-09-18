Ms Rachel takes fresh dig at Ed Sheeran as she calls on every 'wealthy white celebrity'
Home>Celebrity

Ms Rachel takes fresh dig at Ed Sheeran as she calls on every 'wealthy white celebrity'

The children's presenter has taken aim at the British singer for a second time

Mia Williams

Mia Williams

google discoverFollow us on Google Discover
Featured Image Credit: Maxine Wallace/The Washington Post via Getty Images

Topics: Ed Sheeran, Celebrity, Music, Politics

Mia Williams
Mia Williams

Mia is an NCTJ-trained journalist at UNILAD with a BA (Hons) in Multimedia Journalism, reporting across breaking US news, crime, and politics, as well as entertainment and health. Before joining as a journalist in 2026, she freelanced across the LADbible Group titles for over three years. She is also a documentary producer, having created independent films, and worked as a researcher on series including Stacey Dooley Sleeps Over USA.

X

@miawillsjourno

Choose your content: