Hacks star says she hopes Ed Sheeran gets 'really bad sunburn' as all supporting acts withdraw from his tour
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Hacks star says she hopes Ed Sheeran gets 'really bad sunburn' as all supporting acts withdraw from his tour

It comes after Ed Sheeran explained why he doesn't 'use his professional platform for politics'

Callum Jones

Callum Jones

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Featured Image Credit: Roy Rochlin/Getty Images

Topics: Ed Sheeran, Music, News

Callum Jones
Callum Jones

Callum is a journalist for UNILAD, covering a wide range of topics from health to politics. He specialises in lifestyle and travel content having interviewed some of the biggest names in the industry and been involved in press trips across the globe. Away from the UNILAD desk, Callum’s reporting has been syndicated or cited by outlets including The Daily Mirror, the Mail Online and the New York Post.

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