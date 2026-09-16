Hacks star says she hopes Ed Sheeran gets 'really bad sunburn' as all supporting acts withdraw from his tour

Hacks star Hannah Einbinder has hit out at Ed Sheeran following the controversy surrounding the singer's tour, which has seen support acts withdraw following Macklemore's public support of Palestine.

Taking to her Instagram Stories to share a post stating Ed Sheeran's net worth is that of $400 million, the actor penned: "Ed Sheeran, I say this as a ginger. I hope you get a REALLY bad sun burn, the kind on the back of your entire body where it hurts to lie down or walk or sit."

It was confirmed earlier this week that Macklemore was no longer a supporting act on Sheeran's Loop Tour due to his recent remarks about the devastation unfolding in Gaza.

Messina Touring Group stated that some venues had said they wouldn't let Macklemore perform at future dates of Sheeran's tour, meaning the rapper was forced to withdraw.

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Aaron Rowe and Finneas, fellow support acts for Sheeran's tour, have also dropped out in support of the 43-year-old.

Sheeran explained in a statement on Tuesday (September 15) why he doesn't 'use his professional platform for politics'.

Hannah Einbinder has joined the growing list of celebrities who have publicly condemned Sheeran (Emma McIntyre/WireImage)

The 'Bad Habits' hitmaker said: "I am appalled by the conflict between Israel and Palestine. The suffering and pain caused on both sides is a human tragedy. There are too many wars across the world causing immeasurable pain, none of which should be tolerated.

"There is a reason I do not use my professional platform for politics - my audience includes young people, often children, of all backgrounds."

Sheeran added: "After Macklemore's performances at my New Jersey shows, venues on my upcoming tour dates communicated that they would pull the shows if he was still supporting.

"I was informed that this stance was based on how Macklemore conveyed part of his message during his performance, rather than on everything that was said.

"I spoke with the venues at length all week to try and build a bridge."

The British musician went on to say that the decision to remove Macklemore was that of the promoter and not himself.

"I would never let down the fans who had made plans, nor would I abandon the touring crew and the other support acts and musicians who rely on me for work and to make a living," he added.

Macklemore was removed from Ed Sheeran's tour (Kristy Sparow/Getty Images)

Macklemore had previously shared a lengthy statement defending his support of Palestine, while stating he believes Sheeran took an 'apolitical stance' to the matter.

The 'Thrift Shop' singer penned: ""He couldn’t get past his public facing: I don’t take sides.

"And I get why people don’t. Taking a side can cost you. Money, brand deals, sponsorships, festivals, private shows, relationships and access. I’ve lost all of those things. But there is no neutral position between the oppressor and the oppressed.

"When one side has the bombs and bottomless financial and military support from America, refusing to take a side doesn’t leave you in the middle."

LADbible Group has previously reached out to Sheeran's representatives for comment.