Kim Kardashian awarded one euro after $6,000,000 jewelry robbery in Paris

Kim Kardashian has been awarded just one euro after being robbed at gunpoint in a Paris hotel room in 2016, an ordeal the star has since admitted left her convinced she was 'going to die'.

Despite having $6 million worth of jewelry stolen during the horrifying ordeal, which saw the reality star handcuffed with plastic ties and gagged in her hotel bathtub in the middle of the night, Kim requested just one euro in damages from the French court.

She testified during the criminal trial earlier this year, as she described the ordeal as the 'most terrifying experience' of her life.

But she wasn't the only person to receive damages following the terrifying robbery.

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Her childhood friend Simone Harouche, who was downstairs in the Paris hotel as the ordeal unfolded, also requested just one euro in damages.

However, the former hotel receptionist who claimed they had also been left 'traumatized' claimed $126,472, while the hotel itself received $57,741.

Kim has been open about how the robbery has changed her life in the years since the ordeal. (Disney+)

Speaking in a statement shared with PEOPLE following the case, Kim said: "We are grateful to the French justice system for recognizing us as victims of the terrible events that took place in Paris in 2016.

"The experience was deeply traumatic, and its impact has stayed with us. Today’s decision is not about the compensation, but about accountability and recognition."

The star, also speaking on behalf of her childhood friend, added: "We are thankful to the Court and everyone who supported us throughout this process, and we hope to now move forward and continue to heal."

Following the trial, eight defendants were convicted of charges related to the robbery, while two were acquitted.

The trial finally came to an end in 2025. (Edward Berthelot/GC Images)

And speaking to the outlet after proceedings came to a close, Kim added: "The crime was the most terrifying experience of my life, leaving a lasting impact on me and my family.

"While I’ll never forget what happened, I believe in the power of growth and accountability and pray for healing for all. I remain committed to advocating for justice, and promoting a fair legal system."

During an interview with Ellen Degeneres on her show in 2017, the mom-of-four said that she believed the robbery was actually 'meant to happen' to her.

"I was definitely materialistic before," she admitted.

Kim added: "I am such a different person now…I really feel like things happen in your life to teach you things. I’m so happy proud that my kids get this me and that this is how I’m raising my kids, because I just don’t care about that stuff anymore."