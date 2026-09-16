AOC issues blunt message to Ed Sheeran during Macklemore Palestine rift as support acts drop out
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AOC issues blunt message to Ed Sheeran during Macklemore Palestine rift as support acts drop out

All of Ed Sheeran's support acts have quit his US tour

Kiesha Dosanjh

Kiesha Dosanjh

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Featured Image Credit: Adam Gray - Pool/Getty Images

Topics: Ed Sheeran, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Music

Kiesha Dosanjh
Kiesha Dosanjh

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