AOC issues blunt message to Ed Sheeran during Macklemore Palestine rift as support acts drop out

Congresswoman for New York, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (AOC) says she's 'not listening to Ed Sheeran, following the removal of Macklemore from his tour.

Macklemore opened for Sheeran during his US Loop Tour at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey, and delivered a passionate speech about Palestine, in which he exclaimed: "Free Palestine".

Following pushback from pro-Israel groups and reported pressure from stadium venue owners, tour promoter Messina Touring Group confirmed Macklemore had been removed from the remaining support dates to prevent venues from cancelling the shows entirely.

Following this, all of Sheeran's support acts have now dropped out.

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Asked by TMZ if she'd be changing the channel if Sheeran comes on the radio, AOC responded: "I am."

"It's not just what has happened with the act, and not just in removing Macklemore from the line-up. But when you see what Robert Kraft did to line up all of the stadiums to censor speech in that one specific way, it’s become clear that this is not just about one music artist or two music artists, but this is about how just a handful of stadium owners and the elite can prevent an entire massive issue, in this case, the genocide in Gaza,” she said.

AOC then said it 'doesn't stop there'.

All of Ed Sheeran's support acts have dropped out of his tour (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for iHeartRadio)

"It could be speaking out about any issue, that you could now just get a handful of stadium owners to ensure that an entire person's career can be jepordized if they speak out about any issue," she continued.

New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft previously confirmed he had made the decision to ban the Thrift Shop singer for opening at the Gillette Stadium, in a statement shared with Rolling Stone, in which he said the decision was based on Macklemore's 'recent actions'.

AOC said the 'least Ed Sheeran could do' was 'speak out about the abuse of power'.

All support acts withdraw from Ed Sheeran's Loop Tour

All support acts for Ed Sheeran's Loop tour, including Aaron Rowe and Finneas, have now stepped down.

Rowe said Irish people 'know too well about genocide, forced famine and violent occupation'.

"I have made the decision to withdraw as a support act for Ed Sheeran's 'The Loop' North American Tour. I don't take the decision lightly. Ed has been a friend to me and has changed my life, I could never thank him enough for this.

"But as Irish people we know all too well about genocide, forced famine and violent occupation.

"I cannot stand by and allow billionaires to use their position of power to silence the rightful voices of those who speak up against Israeli genocide and who highlight the savage murder of children," he continued.

He then said he would 'lose all respect for himself' if he 'carried on as normal'.

"I need to be true to myself and my ancestors who resisted colonisation, and fought for a freedom that I enjoy today in Ireland. FREE PALESTINE," he concluded the post.

Finneas, the brother of Billie Eilish, also said: "Artists must not be silenced when they speak up for the oppressed," when announcing he was leaving the tour.

Danish band Lukas Graham and Irish folk band Beoga have also dropped out.





Ed Sheeran speaks out





On Tuesday, the Shape of You singer took to Instagram to post a lengthy statement, telling his followers that it 'wasn't his decision' to have Macklemore removed from the tour.

"After Macklemore's performance at my New Jersey show's, venues on my upcoming tour dates communicated they would pull the shows if he was still supporting," he claimed.

The music star claimed he 'spoke with the venues at length all week to try and build a bridge'.

Elsewhere, Sheeran said he was not complicit in the Israel-Palestine conflict.

"I have my personal views on the devastating conflict," he penned.