Drake reunites with 'Goth Baddie' for emo makeover following rapper's cryptic live stream

Drake fans were graced with the return of Goth Baddie - as he dropped his secret 'September 15' project last night.

For weeks, Drake had been teasing the project, with many predicting he'd be headlining Coachella - whereas others were expecting a new album.

It was later revealed that Fear of Missing Out project was a 'not so short film,' in which fans saw him reunite with Pinkchyu, better known as Goth Baddie - as they sat down to watch the movie live stream across YouTube.

During the short film, Pinkchyu were seen holding hands in a mall, where the content creator was seen given the Marvin's Room singer a emo make over.

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The pair entered the shop, Hot Topic, while the 39-year-old's song, Princess, from his new album, Maid of Honour played in the background.

Drake had an 'emo makeover' from Goth Baddie (Drake/YouTube)

In her element, Pinkchyu browsed around and picked up items from the shop, while Drake begrudgingly handed his chain over to her - before stepping into the changing room.

When he emerged, he'd ditched his usual garms, instead wearing all black 'fits.

His first pick of a black tee with a red logo and black jeans didn't seem like it was 'goth' enough for Goth Baddie, who ordered him to go back into the changing rooms.

He then emerged out in a long black coat, and black leather trousers, causing Pinkchyu to drool at the site of him, as they left the shop arm-in-arm.

The short film lasted for just over an hour, in which fans saw visual album for tracks from his latest albums, Habiti and Maid of Honour. He also played some new music, including a collab with PARTYNEXTDOOR - and confirmed that he'd be heading on tour in 2027. Talk about spoiling us!

Goth Baddie wasn't the only one to feature in the stream either, with his mother, and Sexxy Red also making an appearance.

For those who weren't awake, unfortunately, it looks like the stream was a one time exclusive event, with the video now unavailable to view on YouTube.

You snooze you lose, we guess!

Drake was seen with a completely new look (Drake/YouTube)

Who is Goth Baddie?

For those who may be confused, Goth Baddie won Drake's 20 vs 1 dating challenge on the NELK Kick stream.

During the video, Drake was presented with 20 dating options, and was given the hard choice to whittle it down to the final three.

Pinkchyu was the clear standout for viewers, and Drake, even getting him to bark like a dog - which went viral online.

In post on her Instagram page posing with Drake, she wrote: "Drake finally found his goth baddie."

It comes after the rapper told Bobbi Althoff in her 2025 podcast that his dream girl is 'some tweaked out goth, kinda tatted all over'.

“I really feel like my destiny is to wind up with a goth baddie with just absolute O cups,” he said - also explaining that she needed to be funny.

When she won the show, Drake told her that she could ask him to buy them anything at all that they wanted - with Pinkchyu requesting he bought her mom a house, to which he replied: "Oh yeah, I'd love to."



