Drake reunites with 'Goth Baddie' for emo makeover following rapper's cryptic live stream
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Drake reunites with 'Goth Baddie' for emo makeover following rapper's cryptic live stream

Drake also announced he'd be going on tour next year

Kiesha Dosanjh

Kiesha Dosanjh

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Featured Image Credit: @‌pinkchyu/Instagram

Topics: Drake, Celebrity, Music

Kiesha Dosanjh
Kiesha Dosanjh

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