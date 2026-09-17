Disney star Debby Ryan reveals 'life-altering brain injury' that left her out of commission for six months
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Disney star Debby Ryan reveals 'life-altering brain injury' that left her out of commission for six months

The Jessie alum shared the lasting daily impact of a major brain injury, revealing some abilities "just did not come back."

Phoebe Tonks

Phoebe Tonks

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Topics: Netflix, Disney, Celebrity, Health

Phoebe Tonks
Phoebe Tonks

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