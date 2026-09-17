Disney star Debby Ryan reveals 'life-altering brain injury' that left her out of commission for six months

Former Disney Channel star Debby Ryan has opened up about a serious, private health battle, revealing she suffered a "life-altering brain injury" that required six months of intensive neurological rehabilitation.

Speaking during an appearance on Mythical Kitchen’s Last Meals, the 33-year-old actress reflected on the lasting physical and cognitive consequences of the trauma, explaining that the injury fundamentally altered how she navigates daily life and processes sensory information.

Ryan, who starred as Bailey Pickett on The Suite Life on Deck and led four seasons of Jessie, detailed a history of head trauma that culminated in a severe neurological crisis following her fifth concussion.

“I had a pretty crazy life-altering brain injury a few years ago,” Ryan said. “And I was out of commission for like six months, and I went to this neurological rehab for like six months.”

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While her previous four concussions stemmed from isolated physical incidents, Ryan explained that the critical injury involved "sustained shaking over a minute of time."

The resulting neurological damage dramatically aggravated her chronic migraines and left her severely sensitive to everyday environments.

Debby candidly opened up about the lasting impact of suffering five concussions (Mythical Kitchen / Youtube)

“Quite often the world is really loud. It’s really too bright. There’s a lot going on,” she explained.

“The visual data that I’m taking in can be so distracting and so loud... Then, with the migraines—which are significantly worsened by that—it sort of is too much.”

The actress noted that reducing external stimulation is often the only way she can focus, adding: “Quite often I can see better and think better with my eyes closed.”

To aid her recovery, Ryan underwent intensive therapy and what she described as a "fringe science treatment" that felt "really sci-fi and crazy," crediting the procedure with helping her get "back online." However, she candidly acknowledged that the recovery was not absolute, remarking that "there are some things that just did not come back."

The enduring shift has caused her to view her life through two distinct chapters: "pre-incident Debby and post-incident Debby."

Throughout the rehabilitation process, Ryan leaned heavily on her inner circle, praising her husband, Twenty One Pilots drummer Josh Dun—with whom she welcomed daughter Felix last year—for his steadfast support.

“I feel really fortunate that I have an amazing team of people around me who sort of reminded me who I am and was, and also held a lot of space for that to change, potentially permanently, and love me through that,” she shared.

Ryan has since balanced her recovery with a steady return to screen work, starring in the Netflix dark comedy Insatiable and recently taking on roles in the 2026 drama The Sun Never Sets alongside Dakota Fanning and the upcoming thriller Famous.