Millie Bobby Brown confirms second baby's gender with husband Jake Bongiovi in adorable photo

Millie Bobby Brown confirmed she has welcomed her second child with husband Jake Bongiovi, following multiple reports that the couple had adopted for a second time.

Fans had begun speculating that the couple had extended their family at the beginning of this month, when the Stranger Things star, 22, posted an Instagram photo holding her daughter while her husband, Bongiovi, walked with a baby carrier strapped to his chest.

Yesterday (September 17) a source told People that the couple had welcomed another baby - via adoption - and it has since been confirmed in another, not so cryptic, Instagram post.

Taking to the social media site, Brown shared an adorable photo of the little boy holding onto her and Bongiovi’s hands.

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Brown, who had a ring that said 'MOM' on it, penned in the caption: "hi little guy!"

Comments on the post have been turned off, however, fans have been taking to X to send their well wishes.

"Aww, congratulations to the growing family. Welcome to the world, little guy. Wishing him a lifetime of love, happiness, and beautiful memories," penned one, while another echoed: "happy for her! Wishing her family all the love in the world."

"Their family is growing beautifully. Congratulations to them!" another exclaimed.

It comes just a year after the celebrity couple adopted their first child, a baby girl, in 2025.

In an Instagram post from August 2025, the star penned: “This summer we welcomed our sweet baby girl through adoption. We are beyond excited to embark on this beautiful next chapter of parenthood in both peace and privacy.

“And then there were 3.”

Then, just a few months ago, in June 2026, Brown revealed that adoption was 'always part of her childhood dreams' in an interview with Kylie Kelce on the Not Gonna Lie podcast.

“Every time I was at home and I was, you know, 5, 6 years old, my parents were like, ‘You had your baby dolls.’ They were all adopted. I never had any of them myself. And I never pretended I was pregnant," the Enola Holmes star recalled.

Although she didn't rule out the idea of pregnancy.

Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi have welcomed their second child (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Netflix)

“Hopefully one day that's in my future,” she told Kylie, the wife of Jason Kelce.

“But for me, adoption was always a part of my future. Adoption is love. Adoption is forever.”

Elsewhere, she recalled the moment she got the call confirming they would be adopting their first child on the Jay Shetty podcast, saying she'd 'never forget it'.

"It was the most surreal feeling, and yet we both knew in that moment that we had found each other. This is our girl, 100 percent, no doubt."

Bongiovi, who is an actor, model and the son of music legend Jon Bon Jovi, is also used to the spotlight; however, the two chose to keep the moment private between themselves, away from the cameras.

"I think there's something so special about it because my whole life's recorded," she said, adding that she and her husband 'will never forget those words, where we were, what we were doing, the feeling'.

"And I think in so many ways, that shouldn't be recorded. It's almost like you had to be there."