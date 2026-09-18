Millie Bobby Brown confirms second baby's gender with husband Jake Bongiovi in adorable photo
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Millie Bobby Brown confirms second baby's gender with husband Jake Bongiovi in adorable photo

Brown previously said adoption was 'always part of her childhood dreams'

Kiesha Dosanjh

Kiesha Dosanjh

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Featured Image Credit: Dia Dipasupil/WireImage

Topics: Millie Bobby Brown, Parenting, Stranger Things, Celebrity

Kiesha Dosanjh
Kiesha Dosanjh

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