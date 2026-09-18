Kendall Jenner breaks silence on Cara Delevingne dating rumors with bold statement

Kendall Jenner has recently addressed rumors that she and fellow model Cara Delevingne were ever an item.

As a new season of The Kardashians is coming to Disney+ and Hulu next month, a trailer has given fans a glimpse of what to expect from the new episodes of the reality TV series on the Kardashian-Jenner clan — and a cameo from Delevingne prompted Kendall to respond to romance rumors with a bold comment.

Kendall, who’s reportedly dating Euphoria and Frankenstein actor Jacob Elordi, has long been the subject of a pressing rumor wanting her and Cara to be more than friends.

Delevingne, who’s about to release her first music album Not Normal, has been open about her sexual identity, coming out as a lesbian this year after previously identifying as bisexual/pansexual.

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Meanwhile, Kendall has publicly confirmed she’s not gay last January. During an appearance on Owen Thiele’s In Your Dreams podcast, the model weighed in on ‘the whole side of the Internet’ who think she’s a lesbian.

Kendall Jenner has addressed dating rumors about her and Cara Delevingne. (Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images)

“All’s to say, as of today, I am not [gay],” she said at the time, adding: “I don’t think I will be, but I’m not closing doors to experiences in life.”

Now, Kendall has specifically touched upon the rumors about Cara in the trailer for the new season of The Kardashians.

In the clip, the two friends can be seen together at fashion shows as Kendall sets the record straight in an interview with producers.

“There’s definitely a rumor that Cara and I, like, date, which is not true,” she says.

The trailer cuts to Kendall and Cara hanging out backstage at a show as the former suggests that she can’t rule out a sexual encounter with her pal.

“By the way, I have nothing against having sex with Cara,” Kendall says. "Never say never, right?” she then adds to Cara, who erupts in laughter.

Kendall and Cara in 2015. (David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images for Eva Cavalli)

The trailer also sees Khloé sharing that she might be ready to date again after the end of her tumultuous relationship with Tristan Thompson and Kim and Kris both hinting at new romances in their lives.

As for the bond between sisters, the clip suggested that the group has been missing Kourtney, who they say they don’t see as much following her wedding to blink-182 drummer Travis Barker.

“We don’t see her that often,” Kendall says in the trailer, while Kourtney says the her kids are her ‘biggest priority right now’.

The Kardashians season 8 premieres on Disney+ and Hulu on October 8.