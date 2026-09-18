Kendall Jenner breaks silence on Cara Delevingne dating rumors with bold statement
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Kendall Jenner breaks silence on Cara Delevingne dating rumors with bold statement

Kendall has set the record straight on her and Cara.

Stefania Sarrubba

Stefania Sarrubba

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Featured Image Credit: (Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images)

Topics: Kendall Jenner, Entertainment

Stefania Sarrubba
Stefania Sarrubba

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