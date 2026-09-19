Two and a Half Men star Angus T. Jones looks unrecognizable after leaving the show over his faith
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Two and a Half Men star Angus T. Jones looks unrecognizable after leaving the show over his faith

Angus T. Jones is also known for starring in Bringing The House Down, George of the Jungle 2, and See Spot Run

Niamh Shackleton

Niamh Shackleton

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Featured Image Credit: CBS

Topics: Entertainment, Film and TV, Nostalgia, Celebrity, Religion

Niamh Shackleton
Niamh Shackleton

Niamh is a senior journalist for UNILAD having rejoined the team in 2023 after a previous stint from 2019 to 2021, with her time elsewhere in the industry spent working for Caters News Agency and OK! Magazine covering celebrity news and lifestyle. At UNILAD, she often writes about current affairs, American politics, health, and entertainment. Will almost certainly volunteer to write any story commissioned on Henry Cavill.

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