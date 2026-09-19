Two and a Half Men star Angus T. Jones looks unrecognizable after leaving the show over his faith

Angus T. Jones is living a very different life nowadays after leaving the acting industry behind over a decade ago.

Jones is best known for starring in Two and a Half Men as Jake Harper alongside Charlie Sheen and Jon Cryer.

He was around nine years old when he first landed the role on the hugely popular CBS sitcom, and starred on the show until he was 19.

Despite only being young, Jones was making a huge amount of money on Two and a Half Men. At one stage he was reportedly earning between $250,000 and $300,000 an episode, which made him one of the wealthiest child stars at that time.

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But Jones, now 32 years old, abruptly quit the show in 2013 after his final episodes aired in season 10. He quit because he found that starring on Two and a Half Men contradicted his religious beliefs.

Former child star Angus T. Jones pictured in April 2024 (MEGA/GC Images)

Jones said in a 2012 YouTube video: "You cannot be a true God-fearing person and be on a television show like that. I know I can’t.

"I’m not okay with what I’m learning, what the Bible says and being on that television show."

Elsewhere he urged people to stop watching the show as it was supposedly filling people's heads 'with filth'.

"I'm on Two and a Half Men and I don’t want to be on it," Jones said, per Page Six.

"Please stop watching it and filling your head with filth. People say it’s just entertainment. Do some research on the effects of television and your brain, and I promise you you’ll have a decision to make when it comes to television, especially with what you watch."

Jones starred on the show alongside Charlie Sheen and Jon Cryer (Monty Brinton/CBS via Getty Images)

Jones went on to say sorry for his remarks shortly after the YouTube video was posted.

A statement shared at the time said, via CNN: "I apologize if my remarks reflect me showing indifference to and disrespect of my colleagues and a lack of appreciation of the extraordinary opportunity of which I have been blessed. I never intended that."

He added that he was 'grateful to and have the highest regard and respect for all of the wonderful people on Two and Half Men with whom I have worked and over the past ten years who have become an extension of my family'.

It's thought that Jones left the Church in 2016. After doing so he directly apologized to Chuck Lorre, the creator of Two and a Half Men, for having insulted 'his baby'.

Jones has done the odd TV cameo in recent years (MEGA/GC Images)

Since quitting the sitcom, Jones has pretty much retired from acting, other than making the odd cameo on shows.

The same year he left the Church he joined 'TONITE' (a media company launched by Sean Combs' son Justin Combs), where he was made President of Entertainment.

It isn't thought he still holds the position though and what Jones does now isn't totally clear.

In 2020 he said he 'does music now'. He penned on Instagram at the time: "I do music now, go head and get used to it loves."