Pedro Pascal is unrecognizable from Buffy cameo under different name which saved his acting career
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Pedro Pascal is unrecognizable from Buffy cameo under different name which saved his acting career

The actor had an interesting career before his big break arrived in the form of Game of Thrones

Emma Rosemurgey

Emma Rosemurgey

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Featured Image Credit: The WB

Topics: Celebrity, Film and TV, Pedro Pascal

Emma Rosemurgey
Emma Rosemurgey

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