Frankie Muniz’s estranged wife makes cryptic remark after actor shares worrying post

Frankie Muniz’s estranged wife Paige Price has shared a cryptic message about ‘perspective’ just two hours after the actor opened up about hitting ‘rock bottom’ in an emotional Instagram post.

Price, 33, posted the message to her Instagram Story on Friday, alongside a video of herself making a wax seal, according to Page Six.

“Life is all about perspective. If you ask the grass, the zebra is the monster and the lion is the protector,” Price wrote.

The post was accompanied by an acoustic version of the Goo Goo Dolls’ Iris, including lyrics about not wanting the world to see or understand what someone is going through.

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Muniz described the last six weeks as 'a nightmare' in his post to Instagram (Photo by Justin Casterline/Getty Images)

What did Frankie Muniz say in his Instagram post?

Muniz, 40, had posted his own message shortly beforehand, describing the previous six weeks as an especially difficult period.

“The last six weeks of my life have been a nightmare I’m praying to wake up from,” he wrote. “Everything [has] felt heavy, unclear, and like it [has been] falling apart at the same time. I wouldn’t wish this season on anyone.”

The Malcolm in the Middle actor said he had 'nowhere to hide' from what he had been experiencing, but also described the period as an 'unexpected gift.'

Muniz said the experience had given him time for “real self-reflection” and made him consider the parts of his life that needed work.

“Not the polished version I show the world … the actual one,” he wrote.

He also directly acknowledged that he had hit 'rock bottom,' saying he believed such a moment could sometimes be the 'thing that wakes you up' and forces changes that had needed to happen.

Muniz added that he believed he would eventually look back on the period differently.

“In five years, I believe I’ll look back at this exact low point and feel grateful for it because the high I’ll be standing on then only exists because I went through this,” he wrote.

Frankie Muniz and Paige Price announced in July that they were splitting after 10 years together. (Photo by Kristina Bumphrey/Variety via Getty Images)

Are Frankie Muniz and Paige Price still married?

Muniz and Price announced in July that they were splitting after 10 years together. Muniz initially shared the news on Instagram before deleting the post amid backlash.

The pair married in February 2020 and share a five-year-old son, Mauz, whom they welcomed in March 2021.

Price previously came to Muniz’s defense after he deleted his initial announcement, writing in the comments that she was sorry he had felt the need to remove an old family video because of online criticism.

At the time, she wrote: “Frankie, I am so sorry that you felt the need to delete an old funny video of our family because people are so cruel to you. This world is so f–ked.”

Muniz’s latest post ended on a similarly reflective note, with the actor writing that he was choosing to view the current period as 'the foundation, not the finish line.'

“If you’re in a low place right now too, you’re not broken. You’re being rebuilt. Let’s keep going!” he concluded.