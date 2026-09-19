Frankie Muniz’s estranged wife makes cryptic remark after actor shares worrying post
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Frankie Muniz’s estranged wife makes cryptic remark after actor shares worrying post

Paige Price’s message about perspective came after the actor said the past six weeks had felt like a nightmare

Thomas Bamford

Thomas Bamford

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Featured Image Credit: David Livingston/Getty Images

Topics: Entertainment, Mental Health

Thomas Bamford
Thomas Bamford

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