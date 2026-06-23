It's been 40 years since the release of hit comedy Ferris Bueller's Day Off, and the cast are sitting down and reminiscing.

The 1986 American teen comedy became a cultural phenomenon due to its great escapism.

In short, the movie saw Ferris (Matthew Broderick) turn his sick day from school into an epic day around Chicago with his girlfriend, Sloane (Mia Sara), and best friend Cameron (Alan Ruck).

Despite their fun off screen, 40 years later, Sara has spoken out about how filming 'wasn't the best' experience for her.

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“I don’t really give interviews because making ‘Ferris Bueller’ was not that good an experience for me,” she told the Sunday Times. Sara was the youngest in the cast, at just 17-years-old.

“I’m very aware of what a precious thing this movie is, and I don’t want to disappoint people. But I didn’t get along well with John,” she said, referring to director John Hughes.

It's been 50 years since the release of the hit movie (Photo by CBS via Getty Images)

Sara said Hughes, who passed away in 2009, was a 'strange guy'.

She explained that the director wanted all the cast to 'hang out together' and introduce them to the 'French New Wave films'.

"But the others were seasoned actors and I was a snotty New York kid and had seen all those movies, so he was frustrated in that desire," she said, adding that she 'didn't have the emotional maturity' to deal with her own ego, or other people's.

Jennifer Grey, who played Ferris' older sister Jeanie Bueller said the director 'was not like a normal grown-up,' but called Hughes, who wrote the entire script in just six days, a 'genius' saying she 'really connected with him'.

Sara was the youngest cast member of the movie, in which she was 17-years-old (Photo by CBS via Getty Images)

Despite starring in a number of titles after the hit, including Lost in Oz and Pretty Pretty, Sara took a step back from the spotlight, telling the Times that her career 'wasn't happy overall'.

However, she did meet her now husband, Brian Henson during her acting career, as he directed the TV series Jack and the Beanstalk, which she starred in five years after the release of Ferris Bueller's Day Off.

Although the film was a huge success, to many fans' dismay, there was never a follow up, despite director John Hughes debating the possibility.

It was previously announced that the movie would be getting a spin-off, however, titled Sam and Victor's Day Off, but it's been widely reported that plans fell through.

We'll stick to watching the movie on repeat!







