Paris Hilton issues response as boarding school she was allegedly abused in is shut down

Paris Hilton has issued a heartbreaking statement after the boarding school she attended as a child has been shut down following allegations of abuse.

The Utah Department of Health and Human Services has revoked the license of Provo Canyon School's Springville campus, a teen behavioral treatment center formerly attended by the mom-of-two.

The department reported that the facility was shut down because it allegedly failed to provide the required health and safety services for its clients.

Writing about how she 'survived' the school, Hilton wrote on X: "I've been waiting years to write this. The place that hurt me, and countless children before and after me, will no longer be allowed to operate.

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"The children inside are going to be removed. The dream I’ve had to protect future generations from the abuse I endured is finally happening."

Hilton has previously opened up about her alleged treatment in her 2020 documentary, titled This is Paris.

Hilton has issued a statement following the announcement. (Taylor Hill/FilmMagic)

She attended the school at 17 years old for 11 months, and claimed that she had been mentally and physically abused by staff at the facility.

Speaking before a senate committee at the Utah Capitol building in 2021, the star said: "I could not report this [the alleged abuse] because all communication with my family was monitored and censored.

"And what is disgusting is the programme doesn't just censor communication with family, but also with the entire outside world, so there was no way we could call for help."

The school now has 15 days to request a hearing with the Department of Health & Human Services.

The model has been very open about her alleged experiences at the school. (Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)

Documents dating back to 2025 allege that the facility failed to increase staff-to-client ratios, engaged in unnecessary restraint and aggressive physical contact, neglected care, among other claims.

In the statement posted earlier today (July 7), Hilton continued: "For more than fifty years, children came forward with stories of abuse, neglect, and trauma.

"I was one of those children. I know what it feels like to cry for help and believe no one is coming.

"Today, children still inside that facility know someone is finally coming to protect them."

State health officials had previously imposed temporary restrictions on the facility in May, after staff reportedly failed to seek immediate medical care for a student who had suffered serious injuries.

UNILAD has reached out to Provo Canyon School’s campus for comment.