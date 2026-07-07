Paris Hilton issues response as boarding school she was allegedly abused in is shut down
Home>Celebrity

Paris Hilton issues response as boarding school she was allegedly abused in is shut down

Paris Hilton noted that she has 'waited years' to speak out about the school

Mia Williams

Mia Williams

google discoverFollow us on Google Discover
Featured Image Credit: AARON SCHWARTZ/Middle East Images/AFP via Getty Images

Topics: Paris Hilton, Celebrity, School, US News, Utah

Mia Williams
Mia Williams

Mia is an NCTJ-trained journalist at UNILAD with a BA (Hons) in Multimedia Journalism, reporting across breaking news, US politics, entertainment, health, lifestyle, and more. Before joining as a journalist in 2026, she freelanced across the LADbible Group titles for over three years. She is also a documentary producer, having created independent films, and worked as a researcher on series including Stacey Dooley Sleeps Over USA.

X

@miawillsjourno