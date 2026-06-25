Coach Stephanie White has slammed the Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA) after her player, Caitlin Clark, was 'punched in the throat', branding the behaviour 'utterly disrespectful'.

Indiana Fever's basketball coach White has issued a scathing statement after a 111-109 loss to Phoenix Mercury yesterday (June 24), in which her player Clark received 'two cheap shots' during the game.

"We have a generational talent and an WNBA superstar who had two cheap shots right there that was not called," she said in a press conference following the match.

Clark exited the game during the third quarter with a back injury, though White did not link Clark’s injury to the brutal shots.

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In the second quarter, Mercury forwards DeWanna Bonner and Alyssa Thomas dove upwards for the ball, and Thomas appeared to knee Clark in the groin and then push her closed fist into Clark’s neck.

The basket ball coach was furious following the 'cheap shots' that were not called during the game. (Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

Her coach added: "The fist in the throat is crazy. It's crazy. It's dangerous."

Making matters worse, the Mercury playmaker stepped over Clark just a few seconds later.

"The one thing we keep asking for is consistency, she is not called the same way everybody else is called," White continued.

She described their behaviour as 'egregious', as the coach said: "When you have these things continue to happen time and time again, eventually it get's frustrating."

She exited last night's (June 23) game early following a back injury, which White has not linked to the shots. (Brian Spurlock/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

One surprised viewer commenting on X wrote: "I honestly don’t watch a lot of WNBA games but am watching this one, I mean, is this normal for her?! My goodness!!"

As another responded: "This is nothing new. Alyssa Thomas has played dirty for years."

After the referee failed to recognize the first to the throat as a foul, a third said: "It is uncalled for. These refs are a joke."

The WNBA made headlines last year after Clark received a fine from the sidelines of a game, after pulling her groin in July 2025.

According to Front Office Sports: "Caitlin Clark says she was fined $200 for commenting 'Refs couldn’t stop us' on Instagram after the Fever’s Game 2 win over the Dream."

And fans were not happy about it.

"That's ridiculous for such a harmless comment," one user said.

As another sarcastically wrote: "Does the WNBA realize if they start paying the players more that they can also fine them more?"