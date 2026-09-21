Presley Gerber's time of death confirmed as medical examiner shares statement

The Los Angeles County Medical Examiner has shared further details on the death of Presley Gerber, the son of supermodel Cindy Crawford and businessman Rande Gerber, and the brother of model and actress Kaia Gerber.

Presley, the eldest child of the celebrity couple, died aged 27 yesterday (September 20) in a rehab facility, according to medical records. The cause of death has not yet been disclosed.

According to the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner, he was pronounced dead at 9.45am. It said in a statement, per PEOPLE: "The investigation is still ongoing and there is limited information available.

"Death was pronounced at 09:45 hours on September 20, 2026, by responding paramedics. The Santa Monica Police Department is the investigating law enforcement agency."

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Presley was a model like his mother and sister, signed by IMG when he was 15, making his catwalk debut in 2016 at Moschino’s Resort show in Los Angeles, and modelling for brands including Burberry, Dolce & Gabbana, and Bottega Veneta.

He spoke frequently about his struggles with depression and substance abuse.

Presley Gerber has tragically passed away aged 27 (presleygerber/Instagram)

In a March 2026 Instagram post, Gerber opened up about undergoing treatment using ibogaine, a psychoactive drug which has been used to treat addiction.

He wrote: "I faced what I had been running from, and somewhere in all of it, I started finding my way back to myself."

Shortly before his death, Kaia, 25, discussed her brother’s 'decade-long struggle with drug addiction' in the September 2026 issue of Vogue.

She said: "When something like that happens in a family, it kind of levels everyone.

"I think that’s also why I started to self-identify as the easy one and never wanted to ask for help. Because it felt like too much to have two children who were needing.

"My parents for most of our lives were very, very private and didn’t share anything — and now we have this absolute teacher, my brother, who says: ‘I’m gonna be very human for everyone.’

"There’s only so much you can hide from the world. And trying to put a lid on something just makes the person feel like you’re ashamed of them."

Kaia Gerber opened up about her brother's battles in a recent interview with Vogue (Gilbert Flores/WWD via Getty Images)

Paris Hilton was among those paying tribute to Presley in the wake of his death, writing on Instagram: "I’m completely heartbroken, I still can’t believe this is real.

"Presley, you were such a beautiful soul. So sweet, sensitive, kind and genuine. I cared about you so much, And I’m going to miss you more than words can say.

"I’ll always cherish the memories we shares – the laughs, the conversations and just being around you.

"You had such a gentle heart and there was something so special about you that anyone who was lucky enough to know you could feel.

"I hope you knew how deeply loved you were and how many people cared about you.

"My heart is with your entire family during this unimaginable time. Rest in peace, my friend. Love you forever. You will be so deeply missed."

Brooklyn Peltz Beckham has paid tribute to the late 27-year-old as well. Sharing a photo of him with Presley, the budding chef wrote: "I am so heartbroken. Presley you were the kindest and we are going to miss you so much. We love you."

If you or someone you know is struggling or in crisis, help is available through Mental Health America. Call or text 988 to reach a 24-hour crisis center or you can webchat at 988lifeline.org. You can also reach the Crisis Text Line by texting MHA to 741741.