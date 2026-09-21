Presley Gerber reportedly died in a '$7.7 million LA rehab facility'

Police have stated tragic Presley Gerber died of a ‘suspected overdose’ at an LA rehab center.

The 27 year-old son of ex-supermodel Cindy Crawford and businessman Rande Gerber was found non-responsive after officers were called to the $7.7 million Santa Monica facility, reports The Sun.

Police and fire services are reported to have attended and ‘attempted life saving measures’ – but he was soon declared dead.

The official statement from Santa Monica Police Department stated that there was no foul play and 911 dispatch audio heard by Page Six refers to ‘cardiac arrest’ and an ‘overdose’.

What's inside Presley Gerber's rehab facility?

Gerber’s facility is in a prime spot in Los Angeles, apparently with incredible views of the Pacific Ocean and the city below.

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According to the facility website, as per The Sun, clients can make use of 24/7 staff, meals prepared by a chef with access to a movie theatre within the home.

Internationally renowned recovery experts are on hand with scientific and holistic treatments for clients, Unilad understands.

The staff are said to include social workers, counsellors, case managers, psychiatrists, and psychologists. The length of time Gerber was being cared for in the facility has not been confirmed.

Presley Gerber, Kaia Gerber, Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber were all part of what seems like a close-knit family (Getty)

What to know about Presley Gerber's death

The LA medical examiner issued a statement confirming Gerber died at 9.45 am local time on Sunday, and an autopsy was performed the next day.

However, the cause of death has not been made public and the examiner noted it can be ‘months’ before such findings are released.

A spokesperson said, “Deferred cases can take a few months before a cause of death is determined.”

Gerber’s family, including his sister, Kaia Gerber, released a statement after the heartbreaking death was reported. They said, “The family is asking for privacy during this very difficult and painful time.”

Presley Gerber's life in brief

Gerber was a model from the age of 15 and by the age of 19 he had already worked with Calvin Klein, Dolce & Gabbana and Paris Vogue.

However, he was arrested for DUI in 2018 and after being found guilty he was given a 3 year suspended sentence and 2 days community service.

He had spoken openly about his struggle with substance addiction and his mental health in the years leading up to his death.

Presley Gerber looked confident when he attended the World Premiere of 'Infinite Icon: A Visual Memoir' in January (Getty)

What were Presley Gerber's last online posts?

In his final photos posted on his Instagram account, Gerber posted an image of himself standing while smiling in what appeared to be a garden.

His mother commented on the post: “You are a warrior! Walked thru fire to find yourself! So proud!”

“That’s my brother I am so damn proud,” his sister wrote.

In July Crawford paid tribute to her son on his birthday: “Happy birthday I’m so proud of the man you’ve become, but I’ll always see you as my little boy! Love you.”

Crawford is no stranger to tragedy. She was just a child when her brother died of cancer.

In a recent interview she said, “I was 8, my older sister would have been 10. My younger sister would have been 4 and Jeff was like 2, turning 3 when he got diagnosed, and then he was sick for two years.”

She described how devastating her brother’s death was for her family.

“I think for my mother, she was able and chose to really grieve properly,” she said.

“She went to death and dying courses. She has a very strong faith.”



