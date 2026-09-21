Lip readers catch what Taylor Swift yelled as she pointed to wedding ring at Travis Kelce's game

Taylor Swift wants the whole of the Arrowhead stadium to know how proud she is of her husband, Travis Kelce.

The 'Cruel Summer' singer watched on in the crowd on Sunday night, as Kelce and the rest of the Kansas City Chiefs defeated the Indianapolis Colts in a nail biting game.

Kelce, 36, helped his team to victory, scoring a touchdown in the first quarter.

Swift looked ecstatic as the cameras panned to her jumping up and down with joy, as she showed off her wedding ring.

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While pointing to the rock on her finger, she appeared to yell: "That's my husband!"

She then continued to clap and cheer, with the huge smile still firmly planted on her face.

Taylor Swift cheered on Kelce with her mom and mother-in-law (Photo by David Eulitt/Getty Images)

The music star also showed her support for her husband's team with her outfit, wearing an official Chiefs red tank top, which she paired with jeans and a black belt.

Swift and Kelce's family also joined her to cheer on the team, including her parents, Andrea and Scott Swift, and her mother-in-law, Donna Kelce.

The singer has remained pretty tight-lipped about her wedding to Kelce, which took place on July 3, at New York's iconic Madison Square Garden. Kelce, on the other hand, has made a few comments. During a Chiefs conference, the athlete said it was 'the best day of his life'.

"It was a fun offseason, man, wedding was the best night of my life and I appreciate everyone who came out and celebrated and had fun with us," he gushed.

"That's about all I really got from that night. It was a crazy night. It was full of a lot of celebration. But it's football, baby."

We've also not had a wedding dress reveal from Swift, but after the ring reveal, we're hoping it's not too far behind!

Swift regularly supports Kelce at his games (Photo by Erick W. Rasco/Sports Illustrated via Getty Images)

The Chiefs' season has gotten off to a great start - with the team defeating the Denver Broncos 31-10.

The 'Love Story' singer was also on hand to support her husband there last week, although she also appeared at the Emmys at the same time.

However, Swift's surprise performance came in a pre-recorded sketch alongside Law & Order star Mariska Hargitay. Although Swift can do many things, being in two places at once isn't one of them. Yet.

In Law & Order-inspired sketch, Hargitay said: “The Emmys are tonight, and the mayor’s office is breathing down my neck demanding an answer to the big question: Will Taylor Swift be at the Emmys?

“Now, in order to crack a Swiftie case, you’ve got to think like a Swiftie, because the Swifties think that everything is a clue to what she’ll do next.”

Swift then cryptically added: "I think what we're gonna be looking for is hiding in plain sight. Saccharide, Aries, from the vineyard, north or south."

The cryptic appearance had Swifties searching far and wide for answers - but it doesn't look like any have been found yet.











