Lip readers catch what Taylor Swift yelled as she pointed to wedding ring at Travis Kelce's game
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Lip readers catch what Taylor Swift yelled as she pointed to wedding ring at Travis Kelce's game

Swift cheered on Kelce and the Kansas City Chiefs alongside her parents and her new mother-in-law

Kiesha Dosanjh

Kiesha Dosanjh

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Featured Image Credit: ESPN

Topics: Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce, Kansas City Chiefs, NFL

Kiesha Dosanjh
Kiesha Dosanjh

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