Cindy Crawford said she couldn't 'imagine the pain of losing a child' before son Presley's death at 27

Sixteen years before the death of her son Presley, Cindy Crawford spoke about the devastating loss of her brother, Jeffrey, saying she 'couldn't imagine losing a child'.

Presley, the eldest child of Crawford and Rande Gerber, died aged 27 on September 20, while in a rehab facility. The Los Angeles County Medical Examiner announced that he was pronounced dead at 9.45 a.m.

Crawford’s representative told CBS News: "The family is asking for privacy during this very difficult and painful time."

In an interview from 2010, Crawford, 60, opened up about the death of her younger brother Jeffrey, and how her mother, Jennifer, coped with the loss of a child.

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Jeffrey was just four years old when he died from leukaemia, after being diagnosed with the illness two years earlier.

"Growing up, I sometimes felt she [Jennifer] should have been angry or outraged and she wasn't. She had a son that died. My dad had an affair and they divorced," she told the Mirror. Even though those were both 'extremely painful things' for her mother to go through, Crawford said 'they didn't take away from her light as a person'.

Presley was the eldest child of Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber (Photo by David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images)

"Now I'm a mum myself I've really come to appreciate her outlook on life," Crawford added. At the time of the interview, Presley was 11, while her youngest, Kaia, was nine.

"I can't imagine the pain of losing a child. He was four when he died. He was sick for two years," the star continued.

Presley was born in 1999, a year after Crawford tied the knot with her second husband, businessman Rande Gerber.

In the 2010 interview, Crawford revealed how Presley was 'more like Rande,' while her daughter, Kaia, was similar to herself.

"School is something to be tolerated for the PE, break time and his friends," she said of Presley, who was at school during the time of the interview.

Despite Crawford saying Presley was more like his father, the 27-year-old followed in the footsteps of his mother, starting his career in modeling from the age of 15.

He was signed by the agency IMG, and made his catwalk debut in 2016 at Moschino’s Resort show in Los Angeles.

Throughout his career, Presley modeled for luxury brands including Burberry, Dolce & Gabbana, and Bottega Veneta.

Presley made his modeling debut at 15 (Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images)

Yesterday, September 21, The Sun reported that Presley's death was a suspected overdose.

"No foul play is suspected. It’s currently being investigated as an overdose," law enforcement told the outlet.

The LA County Medical Examiner later released a statement, in which they said it could 'take a few months before a cause of death was determined'.

"A deputy medical examiner performed an examination today and the cause and manner of death have been deferred, which means additional testing and/or studies were requested in order to make a determination," the statement began.

"Due to the ongoing death investigation, the DME cannot disclose what testing and/or studies were requested. Deferred cases can take a few months before a cause of death is determined."

The statement concluded: "Mr. Gerber was pronounced dead at 09:45 hours on September 20, 2026, by responding paramedics. The Santa Monica Police Department is the investigating law enforcement agency."



















