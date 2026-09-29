Hayden Panettiere's ex has 'urgent' concerns about star's estate and claims items are missing and emails were 'destroyed'
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Hayden Panettiere's ex has 'urgent' concerns about star's estate and claims items are missing and emails were 'destroyed'

Wladimir Klitschko has asked to be his and Hayden Panettiere's daughter's temporary representative in California court

Niamh Shackleton

Niamh Shackleton

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Featured Image Credit: Michael Buckner/Getty Images for Earth Day

Topics: Hayden Panettiere, Celebrity, News

Niamh Shackleton
Niamh Shackleton

Niamh is a senior journalist for UNILAD having rejoined the team in 2023 after a previous stint from 2019 to 2021, with her time elsewhere in the industry spent working for Caters News Agency and OK! Magazine covering celebrity news and lifestyle. At UNILAD, she often writes about current affairs, American politics, health, and entertainment. Will almost certainly volunteer to write any story commissioned on Henry Cavill.

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