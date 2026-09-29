Wladimir Klitschko has expressed concerns about Hayden Panettiere's estate and claimed that 'non-family members' have had access to it.

Klitschko and Panettiere dated on-and-off for years. Over the course of their relationship, they welcomed a daughter, Kaya, now 11, who has lived with her father in Ukraine full time since the age of two.

The retired boxer and Panettiere went their separate ways for the final time in 2018, but always remained on good terms with one another. Earlier this year, the Nashville star described her ex-fiancé as her 'best friend'.

Following her tragic and sudden passing last month, Klitschko has filed an urgent petition asking that he be allowed to act as their 11-year-old daughter’s temporary representative in California court.

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He has fears about Panettiere's estate and who has had access to it since her death.

Wladimir Klitschko and Hayden Panettiere have an 11-year-old daughter together (Sean Zanni/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images)

The petition says that it is 'urgent and essential' that Klitschko be granted the legal status of temporary guardian of his daughter’s estate, CNN reports.

The filing adds: "Without an immediate appointment for these purposes, there is a high probability that property belonging to Hayden’s Estate may be lost, damaged or dissipated before a duly appointed personal representative can be in place to protect it."

The petition also alleges that Klitschko, 50, 'believes that non-family members previously connected to Hayden have accessed and destroyed Hayden's emails', and that he's been told that 'certain items of personal property belonging to Hayden, including jewelry, have disappeared or remain unaccounted for', as per USA Today.

Apparently Panettiere had hired a security service to protect her home due to 'a documented concern that an individual had gained unauthorized access to Hayden's property'.

Should Klitschko's petition be approved, he will be able to 'receive, manage and hold, on Kaya's behalf, the assets to which Kaya is entitled from Hayden's probate'.

Some of the items Klitschko is thought to be worried about are allegedly being held by law enforcement amid the ongoing investigation into Panettiere's death.

A hearing is said to have been scheduled for October 8.

It was confirmed last week that the 36-year-old actress died from 'toxic effects of fentanyl, 4-ANPP, Alprazolam, Methocarbamol, and Quetiapine' and that her death was an accident.

Their daughter Kaya has lived full time in Ukraine with her dad since she was two (Kevin Mazur/WireImage)

"At autopsy no signs of trauma were discovered that would have contributed to the death," police added in a statement.

The star's final moments were detailed in a coroner's report. It revealed that Panettiere received two doses of Narcan when her ex-boyfriend Brian Hickerson and his brother Zach discovered her unresponsive. Narcan can reverse the effects of opioids and in some cases prevent an overdose.

They found her face down in a sitting position on a sofa bed with her legs crossed. Apparently this wasn't unusual for her, but they became increasingly concerned when they couldn't wake her up.

The brothers called 911 and, despite paramedics performing life-saving measures on her for 40 minutes, the Heroes favorite was sadly declared dead.

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