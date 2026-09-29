Dennis Haskins from Saved By The Bell has died aged 75
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Dennis Haskins from Saved By The Bell has died aged 75

He played the much-loved character Principle Belding in the show

Michael D. Carroll

Michael D. Carroll

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Topics: Entertainment

Michael D. Carroll
Michael D. Carroll

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