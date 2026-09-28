Snoop Dogg makes bizarre promise to VMA winners during chaotic opening monologue

Snoop Dogg promised to provide some 'special sticky icky' to the winners of the MTV Video Music Awards in what was a chaotic opening monologue.

The iconic rapper was on hosting duties for this year's VMAs at Los Angeles’ Peacock Theater, where he kicked off the event by poking fun at Madonna.

"Madonna just killed it. Now, that is an icon. One thing I wanna say is, she ain’t a virgin no more," Snoop said during the opening monologue.

"Now, when they first asked me to host this award show, I said, ‘Is it gonna be in LA? No? Well, I’m busy.’ Then, they called me back and said, ‘Hold on, Mr. Dogg. It’s in L.A now.’ "So, having this show hosted by me in my city means two things."

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The rapper then went on to suggest he would offer cannabis to the winners of this year's VMAs.

He continued: "One, tonight is gonna be the biggest party the VMAs has ever seen. And two, it wouldn’t be a Snoop Dogg party if I didn’t provide some of that special, sticky, icky, icky. That’s for every winner here tonight. Just the winners, though."

The rapper promised weed to the winners (Rich Polk/Billboard via Getty Images)

Snoop then added: "I’m grateful to be in the company of some of my favorite people. Madonna, Taylor Swift, Shaboozey, Lisa, Bruno Mars and my girl, Raye — just to name a few. Now, we got a lot of people in here tonight that’s ready to party. Before we get this show started, I want to make sure that you are ready to have some fun, OK?"

Snoop has very much incorporated marijuana into his own brand throughout the years, revealing in an interview with GQ magazine in 2013 that he was smoking 80 cannabis blunts a day.

As a result, it came as a bit of a shock when the rapper appeared to announce that he would be giving up smoking weed in 2023.

Sharing a black-and-white image of himself on Instagram alongside a signed statement, Snoop seemed to suggest he was giving up the 'smoke' for good.

Marijuana has become apart of Snoop Dogg's brand (Kevin Winter/Getty Images for iHeartRadio)

"After much consideration and conversation with my family, I've decided to give up smoke. Please respect my privacy at this time," the statement read.

Many fans couldn't believe it, and it was later confirmed that the social media post was actually a marketing ploy.

Snoop said: "I have an announcement. I'm giving up smoke. I know what you're thinking, 'Snoop? Smoke is kinda your whole thing?' But I'm done with it. I'm done with [...] my clothes smelling all sticky icky. I'm going smokeless. Solo Stove fixed fire, they take out the smoke, clever."