Snoop Dogg makes bizarre promise to VMA winners during chaotic opening monologue
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Snoop Dogg makes bizarre promise to VMA winners during chaotic opening monologue

The rapper made the promise after poking fun at Madonna

Callum Jones

Callum Jones

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Featured Image Credit: Rich Polk/Billboard via Getty Images

Topics: Snoop Dogg, Celebrity

Callum Jones
Callum Jones

Callum is a journalist for UNILAD, covering a wide range of topics from health to politics. He specialises in lifestyle and travel content having interviewed some of the biggest names in the industry and been involved in press trips across the globe. Away from the UNILAD desk, Callum’s reporting has been syndicated or cited by outlets including The Daily Mirror, the Mail Online and the New York Post.

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