Florence Pugh slams Instagram after post on Cornell sexual assault case is allegedly blocked from 'right people'
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Florence Pugh slams Instagram after post on Cornell sexual assault case is allegedly blocked from 'right people'

The actress said she felt 'uneasy and sick and anxious'

Mia Williams

Mia Williams

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Featured Image Credit: Neil Mockford/WireImage

Topics: Instagram, Florence Pugh, US News, School, Crime

Mia Williams
Mia Williams

Mia is an NCTJ-trained journalist at UNILAD with a BA (Hons) in Multimedia Journalism, reporting across breaking US news, crime, and politics, as well as entertainment and health. Before joining as a journalist in 2026, she freelanced across the LADbible Group titles for over three years. She is also a documentary producer, having created independent films, and worked as a researcher on series including Stacey Dooley Sleeps Over USA.

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