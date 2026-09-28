Ben Affleck makes candid admission that his teenage daughter rips into his dating history

While Ben Affleck may want to try and forget his past relationships, his daughter isn't letting him get away with such.

The actor, who has been divorced twice, recently appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live where the topic of his dating life came up in conversation.

Affleck - who shares Violet, 20, Seraphina, 17, and Samuel, 14, with ex-wife Jennifer Garner - revealed that he once attempted to provide relationship advice to his children, which ultimately went down like a lead balloon.

"My kids are talking at dinner and they, you know, they'll talk about their friends and the drama and the relationships. And I have some lived experience," Affleck told Kimmel on his talk show.

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"So, I think that's worth sharing some lessons that I, you know, these are the kind of things we give to our children."

Affleck continued: "I said, ‘Well the thing about that relationship there, with that person is...’, and the 17-year-old just turns to me and goes, 'Oh, like you're the expert on relationships?'"

I mean, savage.

Ben Affleck has opened up on the roasts coming his way from his daughter (Randy Holmes/Disney via Getty Images)

And the brutal comments from Affleck's daughter didn't stop there, as the actor detailed a second situation when his daughter mocked his love life.

"I was with the same kid. I went to a bookstore with them, we're just browsing around," he said.

"And there's some book by a French guy and it's called, I'm Sorry for Everything, and my kid just turns to me, dead pan, and goes, 'Oh look, Dad, it's your autobiography.'"

Affleck went on to say during his recent appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live that he's longer considered to be 'the cool dad' by his children.

Heck, they have even began 'rolling their eyes' at him while cracking the odd joke at the dinner table.

"What I found is that now it's not only like one teenager rolling their eyes. I'll kind of launch into something at the dinner table and now I catch them giving each other looks," the Good Will Hunting actor added.

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner pictured in 2016 (BG004/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images)

"And I realise, like, I'm the caricature in this story where I see them being like, 'Oh, Dad is saying this again.'"

Affleck continued: "I couldn't imagine like I wouldn't be the cool dad. And yet, it turns out…"

The actor was married to Garner for 13 years before they separated in 2018. He married Jennifer Lopez after this, before they divorced in 2025.

It came some 20 years after Affleck and Lopez had a previous relationship.

Other ex partners of Affleck include producer Lindsay Shookus, as well as Ana de Armas and Gwyneth Paltrow.