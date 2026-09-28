Ben Affleck makes candid admission that his teenage daughter rips into his dating history
Home>Celebrity

Ben Affleck makes candid admission that his teenage daughter rips into his dating history

The actor was attempting to provide relationship advice when he was roasted by his daughter

Callum Jones

Callum Jones

google discoverFollow us on Google Discover
Featured Image Credit: Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Topics: Ben Affleck, Parenting, Celebrity, Sex and Relationships

Callum Jones
Callum Jones

Callum is a journalist for UNILAD, covering a wide range of topics from health to politics. He specialises in lifestyle and travel content having interviewed some of the biggest names in the industry and been involved in press trips across the globe. Away from the UNILAD desk, Callum’s reporting has been syndicated or cited by outlets including The Daily Mirror, the Mail Online and the New York Post.

X

@CallumJ2709

Choose your content: