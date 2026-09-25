Ben Affleck shares how his three kids with ex Jennifer Garner savagely troll him on his past relationships
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Ben Affleck shares how his three kids with ex Jennifer Garner savagely troll him on his past relationships

The actor also revealed how his teens react whenever he tries to weigh in on their love lives.

Thomas Bamford

Thomas Bamford

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Featured Image Credit: REDERIC J. BROWN/AFP via Getty Images

Topics: Ben Affleck, Parenting, Entertainment

Thomas Bamford
Thomas Bamford

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