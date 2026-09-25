Ben Affleck shares how his three kids with ex Jennifer Garner savagely troll him on his past relationships

Ben Affleck says his kids have started roasting him every time he tries to offer dating advice.

The actor appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Thursday, September 24, where he explained that his kids have taken to mocking his romantic track record whenever he offers them relationship advice.

The 54-year-old recalled browsing a bookshop with one of his children when they spotted a title by a French author called I'm Sorry for Everything.

Without missing a beat, deadpan, his kid turned to him and said: "Oh, look, Dad, it's your autobiography."

Advert

It's just one example of the roasting Affleck says has become a regular occurrence at home, particularly when he tries to dispense wisdom on dating.

"Now, I, like, give advice or try to talk to them like a parent, as you do ... but what I've found is that now it's not only one teenager rolling their eyes," he told Kimmel.

Ben Affleck shares three children — Violet, 20, Seraphina, 17, and Samuel, 14 - with ex-wife Jennifer Garner. (Photo by BG004/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images)

How many kids does Ben Affleck have?

Affleck shares three children with ex-wife Jennifer Garner: Violet, 20, Seraphina, 17, and Samuel, 14.

The pair were married from 2005 to 2018, having announced their separation back in June 2015 before finalizing the divorce three years later.

Affleck explained that dinner table conversations about his kids' friends and relationship drama have started to backfire whenever he chimes in with his own 'lived experience.' He said: "I'll kind of launch into something at the dinner table and now I catch them giving each other looks. And I realize I'm the caricature in this story. I see them be like, 'Dad is saying this and that...'"

He added, with a laugh, "Why am I the bad guy?" before admitting, "I couldn't imagine I wouldn't be the cool dad."

The actor said his 17-year-old, Seraphina, delivered one of the sharpest putdowns after he attempted to offer input on a friend's relationship.

"You know, well, the thing about that relationship there with that person..." he began, before his daughter cut him off: "The 17-year-old just turns to me and goes, 'Oh, like you're the expert on relationships.'"

Affleck was married to Jennifer Lopez from July 2022 until their divorce was finalized in February 2025. (Photo by MEGA/GC Images)

Is Ben Affleck dating anyone now?

Affleck's own dating history has been well documented in recent years. After splitting from Garner, he reignited his romance with Jennifer Lopez in 2021 - the pair had previously been engaged between 2002 and 2004. Affleck and Lopez, 57, went on to marry in July 2022, but it was confirmed in August 2024 that Lopez had filed for divorce. The split was finalized in February 2025.

Despite the very material his kids now use against him, Affleck and Garner appear to have settled into an amicable co-parenting arrangement.

Garner spoke about the dynamic in an interview with Entertainment Weekly in July, saying: "My kids are a little bigger [now]. Their dad - ex-husband - has become this incredible coparent."

She continued: "And I have this unbelievable [business] partner who produces with me things that we control and are able to help keep in L.A. ... I love making movies anywhere, but I really want to make movies at home."