Brooke Hogan reveals relationship with dad Hulk 'never recovered' after he slept with her close friend
Home>Celebrity

Brooke Hogan reveals relationship with dad Hulk 'never recovered' after he slept with her close friend

Brooke Hogan opened up about the painful turning point in her relationship with late dad Hulk Hogan after his affair with her close pal.

Phoebe Tonks

Phoebe Tonks

google discoverFollow us on Google Discover
Featured Image Credit: Vince Bucci/Getty Images

Topics: WWE, Celebrity

Phoebe Tonks
Phoebe Tonks

Choose your content: