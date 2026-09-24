Paloma Faith jokes she can make a 'voodoo doll' after boyfriend gifts her vial of his own blood

Paloma Faith has channeled one of early-2000s Hollywood's most notorious romantic gestures, revealing that she regularly wears a vial containing her boyfriend’s blood around her neck.

The 45-year-old singer-songwriter and Pennyworth actress shared the revelation while appearing on the latest episode of Angela Scanlon’s Gift List podcast, detailing the unusual token of affection gifted by her partner, Stevie Thomas.

“This little thing is actually a vial, and it’s got my boyfriend’s blood in it. Does that put you off me?” Faith candidly asked host Scanlon while showing off the piece of jewelry.

“No! It’s very Angelina-Billy Bob!” Scanlon responded, referencing the headline-dominating era when Angelina Jolie and Billy Bob Thornton famously wore miniature vials containing drops of each other’s blood during their high-profile marriage from 2000 to 2003.

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Faith embraced the comparison immediately, noting with a laugh: “It is, isn’t it? Which I later found out meant he plagiarized their present-giving.”

Paloma showed off the unusually macabre gift during a recent podcast appearance (Youtube/John Lewis)

When pressed on how Thomas managed to extract enough liquid to fill the pendant, the "Only Love Can Hurt Like This" chart-topper explained that the process required zero dramatic kitchen-knife moments—just an opportunistic trip to the clinic.

“He had a blood test and just asked the doctor for a bit extra,” Faith told the host, before teasing that the keepsake provides her with some unconventional leverage.

“If he’s ever bad, I can just take a little bit out and make a voodoo doll out of it and stick pins in his eyes. So, that’s great!”

The couple's gothic romantic milestone follows an eventful chapter in their family life. Earlier this year, Faith and Thomas welcomed their first child together—marking Faith’s third child overall, alongside two children shared with former partner Leyman Lahcine.

The singer took to social media shortly after giving birth to confirm that their son arrived on March 6, noting that the newborn spent a brief period in specialized medical care before returning home.

“He was a bit early and ended up in NICU for 3 days with some breathing problems,” Faith shared on Instagram at the time. “The midwives and team (Obgyn etc) around me were incredible.”

While a dominant fixture across the UK pop landscape—boasting four top-10 singles including the chart-topping 2014 collaboration “Changing”—Faith has also established a prominent presence for international audiences, most notably portraying villain Bet Sykes across the DC Comics origin series Pennyworth.