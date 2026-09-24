Paloma Faith jokes she can make a 'voodoo doll' after boyfriend gifts her vial of his own blood
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Paloma Faith jokes she can make a 'voodoo doll' after boyfriend gifts her vial of his own blood

Channeling Angelina Jolie and Billy Bob Thornton, Paloma Faith revealed her partner Stevie Thomas had a doctor bottle his blood for her.

Phoebe Tonks

Phoebe Tonks

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Topics: Celebrity

Phoebe Tonks
Phoebe Tonks

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