Susan Sarandon arrested at rally outside UN as Israel's Netanyahu speaks
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Susan Sarandon arrested at rally outside UN as Israel's Netanyahu speaks

Dozens were zip-tied on First Avenue as A-listers and City Council members joined the protest

Thomas Bamford

Thomas Bamford

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Featured Image Credit: CHARLY TRIBALLEAU / AFP via Getty Images

Topics: Celebrity, New York, Israel

Thomas Bamford
Thomas Bamford

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