Dolly Parton's nephew Bryan Seaver has had his alleged text messages leaked in a lawsuit filed against him by the late singer's estate.

The world has been mourning the death of the country legend, who passed away after a brief battle with cancer.

The news of Parton's death was announced via a pre-recorded message by Seaver, who explained he was the head of her security detail.

However, in the weeks after the video was released, Parton's estate has filed a suit against him, alleging threats and aggression on his part against employees and partners in the time before and after the singer's death.

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In the documents filed by the estate, the company She's Alive, LLC (SAL), claimed he threatened to smear Parton's legacy if he didn't get paid.

Texts Seaver allegedly sent to Parton's manager Danny Nozell, as reported by Variety, appear to claim he had been turning down media requests 'now I’m the biggest social media post in human history,' which is apparently in reference to Parton's death announcement video.

Bryan Seaver was fired as the head of security for Dolly Parton's estate (Robby Klein/Getty Images for CMA)

Another text allegedly from Seaver read: “I’m going to destroy the entire brand if you don’t get these [Dollywood business partners] out of our bit... I’m going to go to Billboard Magazine with my [expletive]. Just like you. I’m going to [expletive] every [Dollywood business partner] entity I can possibly conjure.”

Another reads: “All I do is warfare... Everyone needs to be worried about what I might do...“

He allegedly wrote in another: “I am vengeance for my people for the next 50 years. I have no debt. I only own swords and guns. My children have 3 houses to live in forever. My wife owns everything. All I have is animosity and memory. But I’m going to spend the next times I have on earth [expletive] anyone that has ever betrayed my family.

"I’m not an entertainment person. I’m a killer."

“I’m going to set up a podcast dedicated to ruining Dolly’s brand partnerships and telling the violations these people have done on us. It’s going to be great. Or [expletive] pay me. Her money better be bigger than I can make elsewhere or I’m going to [expletive] everyone."

A final text read in part: "I’m not an entertainment person. I’m a killer."

Nozell had dismissed Seaver, who runs Squadron Augmented Protection Services, LLC (SAPS), and had been the security for Parton for two decades on September 15.

They claimed his 'terrorizing conduct made their continued retention untenable'.

Nozell's She’s Alive, LLC (SAL) alleged several employees quit due to the language used by Seaver.

The filing states: “Mr. Seaver began his campaign of threats, intimidation, and coercion a few weeks prior to Ms. Parton’s passing. Those threats continued after her passing, and he aimed them directly at SAL’s personnel, counsel, and business partners."

According to a court filing, he issued threats against Parton's staff (Image Group LA/ABC via Getty Images)

In the aftermath of the claims, Seaver told ABC News he denied the allegations of threatening behavior.

He told the outlet at the time: "I've never threatened anyone. They are my friends and they are my brother and colleagues."

Seaver said on September 23: "Dolly's manager was at odds with the very people I was calling out, and this was a private discussion used against me as some sort of threat against him.

"The restraining order is spurious and simply a publicity stunt."

In a statement issued to TMZ on Tuesday (September 22), Seaver said of the messages: “I am a career soldier and military contractor and do conduct arms deals for foreign governments. I am a security professional and I am a killer.

"However, nothing in this lawsuit were threats and most of the comments I stand by… I was talking frankly in a private way with Danny who I thought was my friend and he fancies himself a gangster. A lot of these messages are two guys having rage talk and crying on the phone together while we were grieving.”

Parton's sister Frieda has said on Instagram that 'there is no feud within our family' and 'we all love Bryan'.