Love Island winner Davide Sanclimenti’s vowed to stand by girlfriend as she is jailed for 18 months
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Love Island winner Davide Sanclimenti’s vowed to stand by girlfriend as she is jailed for 18 months

Davide Sanclimenti previously described their love story as like a 'Hollywood blockbuster'

Callum Jones

Callum Jones

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Featured Image Credit: Hollywood To You/Star Max/GC Images

Topics: Love Island, Crime

Callum Jones
Callum Jones

Callum is a journalist for UNILAD, covering a wide range of topics from health to politics. He specialises in lifestyle and travel content having interviewed some of the biggest names in the industry and been involved in press trips across the globe. Away from the UNILAD desk, Callum’s reporting has been syndicated or cited by outlets including The Daily Mirror, the Mail Online and the New York Post.

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