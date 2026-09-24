Love Island winner Davide Sanclimenti’s vowed to stand by girlfriend as she is jailed for 18 months

Love Island UK winner Davide Sanclimenti previously vowed to stand by his girlfriend as she faced the prospect of time behind bars.

Well, after Iris Rabaya Au, 37, pleaded guilty to filing a false tax return in March 2025, she's since been sentenced to 18 months imprisonment.

Au was accused of receiving more than $2.6million linked to illicit funds, generated by ex-boyfriend Adam Iza, who is a cryptocurrency businessman.

Prosecutors said: “[Au] set up the financial infrastructure that enabled Adam Iza to move, spend, and conceal millions of dollars in fraud proceeds while she personally benefited from the wealth."

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“Au concealed entities and income from her tax preparer and filed returns reporting only a small fraction of what she had actually received. Those were affirmative acts designed to prevent the IRS from learning the true extent of her income.”

Iris Rabaya Au has been sentenced to 18 months in prison (Hollywood To You/Star Max/GC Images)

It's reported that $2.6million was transferred from various accounts into Au's personal bank accounts between 2020 and 2023, with prosecutors claiming that at Iza's direction, Au created shell corporations and opened bank accounts in the names of those entities.

Iza has been in custody since 2024 and is currently serving a 15-year prison sentence for his involvement in an attempted Bitcoin robbery and kidnapping in Connecticut over two years ago.

The cryptocurrency businessman is also awaiting sentencing on conspiracy against rights, wire fraud and tax evasion charges, with a decision on that set to come on October 5.

Sanclimenti, who won ITV's Love Island in 2022, went public with his relationship withh Au in 2025 and the TV star previously told the Mail Online their relationship is like a 'Hollywood blockbuster'.

"Iris is an amazing person who has been through difficult situations that most people could never understand," he added.

Davide Sanclimenti and Iris Rabaya Au have been together since 2025 (Paul Archuleta/Getty Images)

Insisting he would support his partner through the legal proceedings, Sanclimenti added: "There’s so much of this extraordinary story that people don’t know yet. I will be there by her side to supply her as she deserves all the support and understanding."

Sanclimenti made a name for himself after winning Love Island with ex-partner Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu.

Ekin-Su penned in the breakup announcement: "The last 18-months have been a rollercoaster of ups and downs, just like every relationship. Davide and I both wanted to make this relationship work as we cared deeply for each other. Unfortunately, I have recently made the decision to end our relationship and to go our separate ways.

"Breakups are never easy for any couple, and we hope that our privacy will be respected at this time. I enjoyed our time together and will cherish the memories we made