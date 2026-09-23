Love Island winner Davide Sanclimenti’s girlfriend jailed for 18 months

A Love Island winner's girlfriend has been jailed after pleading guilty to filing a false tax return.

Iris Rabaya Au, 37, is the girlfriend of Love Island UK alum Davide Sanclimenti, 31.

Sanclimenti rose to fame on the eighth season of the show, which he won with his ex-girlfriend, Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu.

Now, his current girlfriend, Rabaya Au, a mother of two, who hails from Orange County, California, was given a jail sentence of 18 months.

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Au pleaded guilty in March 2025 to one count of subscribing to a false tax return.

Rabaya Au was accused of receiving more than $2.6million linked to illicit funds, generated by ex-boyfriend Adam Iza, a cryptocurrency businessman.

The 37-year-old was ordered to pay $1.4million, and also forced to give up assets which included cars and designer handbags, as well as three 'Godfather' sculptures, the Sun reports.

Davide began dating Iris Rabaya Au in 2024, (Photo by Leon Bennett/Getty Images)

Prosecutors said: “[Au] set up the financial infrastructure that enabled Adam Iza to move, spend, and conceal millions of dollars in fraud proceeds while she personally benefited from the wealth."

“Au concealed entities and income from her tax preparer and filed returns reporting only a small fraction of what she had actually received. Those were affirmative acts designed to prevent the IRS from learning the true extent of her income.”

More than $2.6million was transferred from various accounts into Au's personal bank accounts between 2020 and 2023.

Prosecutors said that, at Iza's direction, Au created shell corporations and opened bank accounts in the names of those entities.

Iza, who called himself 'The Godfather' has been in custody since 2024.

He is currently serving a 15-year prison sentence for his involvement in an attempted Bitcoin robbery and kidnapping in Connecticut in August 2024.

Iza is also awaiting sentencing in a separate federal case in California, after pleading guilty to conspiracy against rights, wire fraud and tax evasion. His sentencing hearing is scheduled for October 5.

Sanclimenti and Au have been together since 2024, and regularly post each other on Instagram. Just weeks ago, the couple celebrated their second anniversary.

Just before this, they were seen enjoying a holiday together in Hawaii.





Davide's ex, Ekin-Su has since found global fame, making a name for herself in the United States when she appeared on the second season of The Traitors US. She appeared as a faithful, although was eliminated in episode four, where she drank from a poisoned chalice, secretly given to her by Traitor Parvati Shallow.

She split with Sanclimenti at the start of 2024, after 18 months together.

Announcing their breakup following a ski holiday, Ekin-Su penned: "The last 18-months have been a rollercoaster of ups and downs, just like every relationship. Davide and I both wanted to make this relationship work as we cared deeply for each other. Unfortunately, I have recently made the decision to end our relationship and to go our separate ways.

"Breakups are never easy for any couple, and we hope that our privacy will be respected at this time. I enjoyed our time together and will cherish the memories we made," she continued, before thanking fans for their support over the years.

Following her split with Sanclimenti, Ekin-Su then went on to appear in 2025, which she finished in third place with then partner, Curtis Pritchard.