Love Island winner Davide Sanclimenti’s girlfriend jailed for 18 months
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Love Island winner Davide Sanclimenti’s girlfriend jailed for 18 months

Davide Sanclimenti and his girlfriend, Iris Rabaya Au, recently celebrated their two year anniversary

Kiesha Dosanjh

Kiesha Dosanjh

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Featured Image Credit: Hollywood To You/Star Max/GC Images

Topics: Love Island, Crime

Kiesha Dosanjh
Kiesha Dosanjh

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