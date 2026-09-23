Below Deck star Nathan Gallagher caught in aired heated fight with co-star before arrest as cops share warning
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Below Deck star Nathan Gallagher caught in aired heated fight with co-star before arrest as cops share warning

There is an outstanding arrest warrant for Gallagher and police are struggling to locate him

Ben Williams

Ben Williams

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Featured Image Credit: Fred Jagueneau/Bravo via Getty Images

Topics: Film and TV, Celebrity

Ben Williams
Ben Williams

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