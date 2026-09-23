Below Deck star Nathan Gallagher caught in aired heated fight with co-star before arrest as cops share warning

Below Deck Mediterranean star Nathan Gallagher has been seen getting into a heated row with co-star Joe Bradley in footage filmed months before his domestic violence arrest.

The confrontation played out in the latest episode of the Bravo TV series, which was filmed in Croatia during summer 2025 shortly after Gallagher and his then-partner Gael Cameron welcomed their son, Kayden.

Gallagher, 28, had arranged a dinner with the rest of the crew, but tensions were already running high between him, Cameron and Bradley following an earlier falling out.

Things came to a head during the car journey home, when Cameron tried to address the awkward atmosphere between the group.

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In the footage, as shared on X (formerly Twitter), she says: “I hate awkwardness, as Joe knows, and you've been awkward all night. I feel uncomfortable, you feel uncomfortable, and I just want it to end. You know?”

Gallagher (second from left) was involved in an argument (Bravo)

As the conversation continued, she added: “All I'm asking for in this conversation is for you to show respect to my family, and Nathan's my family. Not one bad word.”

Bradley then laughed and described Cameron's comments as ‘so crazy’, prompting Gallagher to step into the exchange.

As reported by Page Six, he told Bradley: “I can turn that smirk into a frown really fast.”

Bradley replied: “What, because you’re going to come at me?”

The episode then cut to a ‘To Be Continued’ message, leaving the argument unresolved on screen.

The scene has resurfaced in the spotlight after Gallagher's legal troubles in Australia. He was arrested in Sydney on December 27, 2025, and charged with assault occasioning actual bodily harm, intentionally choking a person without consent and common assault.

Gallagher failed to attend his scheduled court hearing on September 1 (NSW Police Force)

Gallagher was granted conditional bail but failed to attend a court hearing on September 1, 2026. He was subsequently convicted of all three charges and an arrest warrant was issued.

New South Wales Police later said officers were trying to locate him and believed he was outside the country.

In a public appeal, police said: “Nathan Gallagher, aged 28, is wanted on an outstanding arrest warrant. Officers attached to Ryde Police Area Command have released an image of Nathan as inquiries to locate him continue.

“Nathan is described as being of Caucasian appearance with a fair complexion, about 165cm tall, with a medium build.

“He is known to frequent the Ermington and Melrose Park areas. Nathan is believed to be offshore.”

Gallagher and Cameron welcomed their son Kayden in June 2025 (Bravo/Contributor/Getty Images)

Officers also warned members of the public not to approach Gallagher if they see him, instead urging them to report any sighting to police.

Gallagher has previously addressed the case, telling Rolling Stone last month: “I’m not claiming I was perfect. I wasn’t. I made mistakes and I will take responsibility for my own actions.”

He also said: “I will not accept being portrayed solely through one person’s account of a relationship when there is another side and evidence relating to it.”

Bravo has since cut ties with Gallagher, with a spokesperson addressing the now-former Below Deck cast member, saying: “Bravo does not plan on working with Nathan in the future.”