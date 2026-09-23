Ex-girlfriend of Presley Gerber, Lexi Wood, breaks silence after his death aged 27

Lexi Wood, the former girlfriend of Presley Gerber, has spoken out following his heartbreaking death at the age of 27.

Wood, who dated Presley for a short period in 2022, took to Instagram to pay her respects after the model passed away at a LA-based rehab facility on Sunday (September 20).

The Summer House alum shared a number of pictures of herself with Presley, including some pictures of the pair enjoying a vacation together.

Captioning the Instagram post, Wood penned: "It’s hard to put into words what it means to lose someone who was such a meaningful part of my life for so many years. Through every chapter and every version of our relationship, friendship was always at the core of it.

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"Everyone who loved Presley and was loved by him knows he was one of the kindest, most open, loving and courageous people.

"He loved so deeply, so purely, was incredibly romantic and thoughtful."

Presley Gerber and Lexi Wood pictured in October 2022 (Michael Kovac/Getty Images for Casamigos)

Wood continued: "He was also incredibly resilient. He fought so hard for his life and he was brave enough to be open about that fight. More than anything, he wanted to use his story to help other people, and he did.

"I feel so lucky to have shared so many years of friendship, so many memories and so much love with him. He will always hold such a special place in my heart, and we will all miss him forever."

Presley died at 9:45 am local time on Sunday, the LA Medical Examiner confirmed in a statement.

They explained that 'limited information is currently available' about Presley's death, with the examiner stating it can take 'months' before a cause of death is made public.

The LA Medical Examiner said in a statement: "The County of Los Angeles Department of Medical Examiner (DME) is in the early stages of investigating the death of 27-year-old model Presley Gerber and limited information is currently available.

Presley Gerber died on Sunday (Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

"A deputy medical examiner performed an examination today and the cause and manner of death have been deferred, which means additional testing and/or studies were requested in order to make a determination. Due to the ongoing death investigation, the DME cannot disclose what testing and/or studies were requested. Deferred cases can take a few months before a cause of death is determined.

"Mr. Gerber was pronounced dead at 09:45 hours on September 20, 2026, by responding paramedics. The Santa Monica Police Department is the investigating law enforcement agency."