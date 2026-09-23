Ex-girlfriend of Presley Gerber, Lexi Wood, breaks silence after his death aged 27
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Ex-girlfriend of Presley Gerber, Lexi Wood, breaks silence after his death aged 27

Lexi Wood described her former partner as 'thoughtful and resilient'

Callum Jones

Callum Jones

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Featured Image Credit: Lexi Wood

Topics: Entertainment

Callum Jones
Callum Jones

Callum is a journalist for UNILAD, covering a wide range of topics from health to politics. He specialises in lifestyle and travel content having interviewed some of the biggest names in the industry and been involved in press trips across the globe. Away from the UNILAD desk, Callum’s reporting has been syndicated or cited by outlets including The Daily Mirror, the Mail Online and the New York Post.

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