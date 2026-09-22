Ella Beatty reveals childhood obsession with Titanic and believes she may have 'been there' in a past life
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Ella Beatty reveals childhood obsession with Titanic and believes she may have 'been there' in a past life

The 'Monster' star recalled wanting to dress as a Titanic survivor for school and revealed she believes she may actually have been on board.

Phoebe Tonks

Phoebe Tonks

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Featured Image Credit: The Drew Barrymore Show / CBS

Topics: Drew Barrymore, Celebrity, Film and TV

Phoebe Tonks
Phoebe Tonks

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