Taylor Swift makes secret change to social media with cryptic message - fans think they know what it means
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Taylor Swift makes secret change to social media with cryptic message - fans think they know what it means

The internet has gone wild after Taylor Swift updated her social media channels, and there are plenty of theories

Joe Yates

Joe Yates

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Joe Yates
Joe Yates

Joe is a journalist for UNILAD, who particularly enjoys writing about crime. He has worked in journalism for five years, and has covered everything from murder trials to celeb news.

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