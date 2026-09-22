Meaning behind Brad Pitt's strange arm tattoo as fans notice details

Fans have been left scratching their heads of what one of Brad Pitt's tattoos means.

Pitt has several tattoos across his body. Most of his inkings are across his torso and arms, but he also has a couple on his legs too.

While he's had these for a while, it's not always the case that people know they're there and some of Pitts' fans have only just spotted the one on his forearm.

Sharing a snap of this particular tattoo on Twitter, somebody penned: "Hey @grok what's the secret meaning behind this tattoo?"

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The tattoo in question consists of the outline of a man and 'Invictus' penned beneath it.

Brad Pitt's forearm tattoo

Brad Pitt has the outline of Ötzi on his forearm (Jacopo Raule/GC Images)

Grok replied to this person's query: "It's Brad Pitt's left forearm ink. The stick figure is an outline of Ötzi the Iceman (5300-year-old Alpine mummy, himself tattooed)."

Ötzi, a man who lived more than 5,000 years ago, was discovered by hikers in the alps in 1991. With the help of modern science, more details about his life have come to light – including his final meal and his violent death.

The mummy and his artefacts have been exhibited at the South Tyrol Museum of Archaeology in Bolzano, Italy, since 1998.

Grok went on to say of the rest of Pitts tattoo design: "'Invictus' is Latin for unconquered, from William Ernest Henley's poem on resilience: master of your fate despite hardship. No deeper personal explanation from Pitt."

Pitt's other tattoos

The actor has his ex-wife and estranged children's initials on his arm too (Vera Anderson/WireImage)

According to Page Six, the Bullet Train actor has at least another half a dozen tattoos.

One of his inkings is of the initals of his ex-wife Angelina Jolie and his estranged children whom he shares with the Salt star.

This tattoo is of horizontal line just below his wrist on his right arm to form a cross. The letter 'A', for Angelina, is inked on the left side of the cross, and on the right, he has the initials of all six of their children: Maddox, Pax, Zahara, Shiloh, Knox, and Vivienne.

Pitt, 62, also has 'Alpha' and 'Omgea' (the first and last letters of the Greek alphabet) on the lower part of his torso. The actor was reportedly brought up Christian, and 'Alpha' and 'Omega' is how God identifies himself.

Pitt's 'Alpha' and 'Omega' tattoos are located on his lower torso (David M. Benett/Dave Benett/WireImage)

"Alpha is the first letter of the Greek alphabet, and omega is the last letter of the alphabet. In other words God is 'the beginning and the end,'" Desiring God explains.

One with arguably much less meaning is Pitt's motorcycle tattoo. He has this because, well, he likes motorcycles.

Some of his most recent tattoos are thought to be the ones on his legs. Pitt has the outline of a rhino on his right shin and a human skull on his left calf.

He debuted these on the red carpet for his 2022 movie Bullet Train when he sported a skirt at the Berlin premiere.