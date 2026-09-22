Meaning behind Brad Pitt's strange arm tattoo as fans notice details
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Meaning behind Brad Pitt's strange arm tattoo as fans notice details

Brad Pitt had numerous tattoos across his body, including one of the inside of his left forearm

Niamh Shackleton

Niamh Shackleton

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Featured Image Credit: Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/GC Images

Topics: Brad Pitt, Celebrity

Niamh Shackleton
Niamh Shackleton

Niamh is a senior journalist for UNILAD having rejoined the team in 2023 after a previous stint from 2019 to 2021, with her time elsewhere in the industry spent working for Caters News Agency and OK! Magazine covering celebrity news and lifestyle. At UNILAD, she often writes about current affairs, American politics, health, and entertainment. Will almost certainly volunteer to write any story commissioned on Henry Cavill.

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