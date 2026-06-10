Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt’s eldest daughter, Zahara, has joined her fellow siblings in legally petitioning to change her name after her parents’ divorce.

This comes right off the back of her brother, Maddox, and his choice to drop ‘Pitt’ from his last name too.

Documents obtained by PEOPLE on 9 June, previously showed that Zahara filed a petition to also lose ‘Pitt’ from her name in the Superior Court of California on 28 April – days after Maddox.

Then, seemingly confirming her plans, when the 21-year-old graduated from Spelman College last month, she was introduced as just ‘Zahara Marley Jolie’.

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While it’s not known if her filing has been accepted, it does look like she has already made the steps to revamp her identity without her famous father’s surname included in her own moniker.

Zahara has filed to change her name (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)

Jolie, and Pitt, share six children together, and out of Maddox, 24, Pax, 22, Zahara, 21, Shiloh, 20, and Knox and Vivienne,17, Pax is the only adult child who hasn’t been reported to have dropped ‘Pitt’ from his name.

'Brangelina,' who split in 2016, have had a messy divorce battle up (to say the least), which ended in 2024.

The Mr & Mrs Smith stars met on the set of the 2004 movie, and quickly became a whirlwind A-lister couple.

However, when Jolie filed a shock divorce petition, it began a long and dramatic battle between the pair, with many allegations flung on either side.

But when it comes to their children, as they move into their own careers, they seem to be using Jolie’s name instead.

Like Shiloh.

This will be the third child to change their name (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)

Shi – as she now goes by – was invited to a dinner with Hollywood's VIPS this month, to celebrate Isabel Marant’s new capsule collection with Net-A-Porter.

There, Shiloh showed off her choreographed dance routine under her new name, with dancers Keoni Rose and Tako Suzuki bringing it to life to Luella’s live performance of her new single 'Naïve'.

But while Shiloh has been met with a lot of support online for changing her name, some have hit out at her allegedly making her stance on her parent’s divorce known.

However, her attorney says that’s not the case at all.

Peter Levine said, as per PEOPLE: "Shiloh Jolie did not take out an ‘ad’ announcing any name change, and any press reporting that is inaccurate.

"As Shiloh’s attorney, I am required to publish a legal notice because the law in California requires that of anyone who wants to change their name. That legal notice was published in the Los Angeles Times, as is required."

So, there you have it. Three Jolie-Pitt's have become Jolie’s.