Netflix actor recovering from brain surgery after 100mph car crash gives update as he 'was supposed to die'

Clayton Conroy, best known for his role in Netflix's The Gringo Hunters, has given fans an update on his condition, months after he was hit by a driver allegedly driving 100 miles per hour.

The 32-year-old, who played the role of Padre Terry in the hit Netflix show, was driving home when the incident took place, in April 2026, and was later taken to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center.

The star underwent brain surgery, after suffering from a traumatic brain injury, as well as a fractured shoulder and hip. Now, he's providing an update as he recovers.

On Sunday, September 20, he posted a video updating his Instagram followers on his health.

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"I'm finally feeling good enough to post something," he said. "I just wanted to hop on, and say that you might have dark times. There might be dark days, dark months even. But it does get better, and don't be afraid to ask for help if you need it."

The caption of the post, which had Rønhöff, Qualista's song, 'Magical Place' playing in the background, read: "Work for it it’ll get better."









Recalling the terrifying moment, he told the Santa Cruz Sentinel: “The road was looking as normal as it could, just lights on the road behind me. I did, perhaps, notice certain lights approaching quickly. From there, I woke up in the hospital.”

The star said he was 'feeling different' although he feels 'lucky and happy' as it could have 'been much worse'.

“I’m trying not to take things for granted," he added.

In July, three months after the incident, Conroy spoke out with a series of snaps from the hospital, via Instagram, in which he told fans he was 'supposed to die'.

“Had brain surgery. Was supposed to die. Spent my birthday in the hospital. Lost 20 pounds. Severed nerves in my arm and fractured bones in my leg. Still can’t walk. But I’ve had time to think about a lot," he penned.

He then told people 'not to take anything for granted'.

On August 26, the California Highway Patrol (CHP) in the Central Los Angeles Area announced in a Facebook post that they had 'arrested a driver in connection to a crash caused by reckless driving'.

Clayton Conroy is updating his followers on his health (Photo by Michael Tullberg/Getty Images)

"On April 19, 2026, CHP officers responded to a traffic crash on eastbound I-10 (Santa Monica Freeway) near La Brea Avenue. The investigation determined that a driver’s reckless actions contributed to the crash, which resulted in another motorist sustaining major injuries," the statement read.

The authorities then confirmed that the CHP Southern Division Major Crimes Unit arrested the alleged driver on August 25. He was charged with Felony Reckless Driving causing major injuries in connection with the crash, the press release said.

In a warning along with the post, CHP Central Los Angeles Captain Martin Geller, added: "This incident is another reminder that reckless driving is not only dangerous, it can have devastating and life-changing consequences. Speeding, unsafe maneuvers, and other reckless behavior behind the wheel put everyone on the roadway at risk.

"Slow down, drive responsibly, and never put someone else’s life at risk for a few moments of reckless behavior," they added.

Despite being in hospital, Conroy didn't lose his sense of humor, posting a number of 'AI photos' with his favorite celebrity guests by his bedside. These included Lady Gaga, Melania Trump and Sabrina Carpenter.



