Netflix actor recovering from brain surgery after 100mph car crash gives update as he 'was supposed to die'
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Netflix actor recovering from brain surgery after 100mph car crash gives update as he 'was supposed to die'

Three months after the incident, Clayton Conroy was still unable to walk

Kiesha Dosanjh

Kiesha Dosanjh

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Featured Image Credit: Instagram/@claytonmconroy

Topics: Los Angeles, Celebrity, Netflix

Kiesha Dosanjh
Kiesha Dosanjh

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