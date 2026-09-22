Aaron Rodgers' ex Mallory Edens issues sharp response after he throws shade at his past girlfriends

Aaron Rodgers claims that he was 'emotionally unavailable' in his past relationships, something which his ex Mallory Edens has something to say about.

Rodgers has recently made headlines for the remarks he made on the Not Just Football podcast. On it, the footballer discussed his previous relationships, including his brief engagement to Emmy Award-winning actress Shailene Woodley.

He made some bombshell allegations about his ex, the biggest being that she allegedly wanted to sleep with another man before they married.

The former couple never made it down the aisle though and broke up in 2022. Since then, Rodgers has wed a woman named Brittani (who isn't believed to be in the spotlight).

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His first met Brittani in 2017 but she moved away. They later rekindled their romance and reportedly married last year.

Aaron Rodgers and Shailene Woodley were engaged for a brief time (Aaron Rodgers/Instagram)

While he dated other women between meeting Brittani and marrying her, Rodgers claims he was always 'emotionally unavailable'.

He said of his now-wife: "At the time, she was leaving the states and going back to Europe. My biggest regret is not begging her to stay or just like proposing right there."

Rodgers went on to say that he was 'emotionally unavailable, I think, for those seven or eight years because I met the person that had changed my life'.

"And after that, I just poured everything I had into football, and I think I got a lot out of that for sure, but I knew I was supposed to be with this one person, but we were separated by an ocean for a lot of it," the 42-year-old went on.

The NFL star has been dishing the dirt on his past relationships (Sean Zanni/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images)

One person he dated over the period that he wasn't with Brittani is model Mallory Edens. The pair were linked in 2023.

She's now seemingly shared her thoughts on her ex's sentiments about his supposed 'emotional unavailability'.

Eden wrote on Instagram on September 21: "My ex is currently on a press tour talking about how he never loved anyone he dated after 2017.

"Unfortunately for him, I am also on a press tour, for a movie inspired by how down bad I was. Really exciting time for competing narratives!!"

She doesn't name Rodgers specifically, but people have been quick to do the math.

While Eden appears to have reacted to Rodgers' comments, Woodley hasn't – despite the fact she was asked about it at a red carpet event.

Woodley attended a pre-Emmys fundraiser in Los Angeles in recent days and was asked by a TMZ reporter if she had any comment on what he ex said.

The Big Little Lies star simply laughed and walked off into the event.