Aaron Rodgers' ex Mallory Edens issues sharp response after he throws shade at his past girlfriends
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Aaron Rodgers' ex Mallory Edens issues sharp response after he throws shade at his past girlfriends

Mallory Edens didn't hold back when she shared her thoughts on her ex's recent sentiments

Niamh Shackleton

Niamh Shackleton

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Niamh Shackleton
Niamh Shackleton

Niamh is a senior journalist for UNILAD having rejoined the team in 2023 after a previous stint from 2019 to 2021, with her time elsewhere in the industry spent working for Caters News Agency and OK! Magazine covering celebrity news and lifestyle. At UNILAD, she often writes about current affairs, American politics, health, and entertainment. Will almost certainly volunteer to write any story commissioned on Henry Cavill.

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