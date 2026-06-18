Oliver Tree's girlfriend breaks silence with heartbreaking statement after his death aged 32
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Oliver Tree's girlfriend breaks silence with heartbreaking statement after his death aged 32

Six people in total died in the helicopter crash on 14 June, including American rapper Oliver Tree

Niamh Shackleton

Niamh Shackleton

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Featured Image Credit: Tim Mosenfelder/Getty Images

Topics: Entertainment

Niamh Shackleton
Niamh Shackleton

Niamh Shackleton is an experienced journalist for UNILAD, specialising in topics including mental health and showbiz, as well as anything Henry Cavill and cat related. She has previously worked for OK! Magazine, Caters and Kennedy.

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