Oliver Tree's girlfriend breaks silence with heartbreaking statement after his death aged 32

Oliver Tree's girlfriend of three years has broken her silence following the rapper's tragic death at the age of 32 last weekend.

Tree was best known for his songs 'Life Goes On' and 'Miss You' and was traveling in Brazil last week when his life came to a devastating end after two helicopters collided over Rio de Janeiro on Sunday morning (June 14).

Rio de Janeiro’s Military Fire Department said that one of the helicopters crashed on a car dealership, where several electric vehicles were parked, igniting a fire that was extinguished.

Six people died in the ordeal, including Tree. The other victims have been named as Gaspar Prim Díaz, Lucas Vignale, Lucas Brito Chaves, Alexandre Souza, and Charles Marsillac, PEOPLE reported.

Advert

Dozens of celebrities have paid tribute to the songwriter in the wake of his untimely death, including Logan Paul.

Oliver Tree sadly died in a helicopter crash last weekend (John Nacion/WireImage)

Sharing a series of snaps with Tree over the years, the YouTuber and WWE star wrote online: "I’m still in denial that one of my favorite people is no longer with us. I’m absolutely gutted, words can’t describe how special Oliver was to so many people.

"Tragedy has taken life way too soon, with so much creativity and vibrance and talent. I’d like to think he’s on his next adventure somewhere in the universe. Horrible horrible horrible, I don’t even know how to process this."

Now Tree's girlfriend, Fiona Chernavskaya (whom he's thought to have been dating since 2023), has broken her silence and also paid tribute to the late 32-year-old music star.

"To my best friend," her moving Instagram post began. "We traveled to 43 countries, and all 7 continents together. The magic, inspiration and joy you brought to my life and others, will never be forgotten or replaced."

She continued to write: "You’d always tell me when we argued, if things don’t work out in this lifetime, you will find me in the next. I love you buggy."

Elsewhere Chernavskaya has hit out at people for suggesting he was seeing other woman while there were together. She urged her followers to stop discussing 'any other women that [he] may have been seeing'.

"Right now I'm mourning my partner and best friend, anything else is unimportant. Please have some respect," she went on, per New York Post, adding that she didn't care for 'gossip'.

"We were monogamous," Chernavskaya further insisted.

If you have experienced a bereavement and would like to speak with someone in confidence, contact GrieveWell on (734) 975-0238, or email [email protected].