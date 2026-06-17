Producer who was supposed to be in helicopter that killed Oliver Tree reveals why he backed out 'last minute'
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Producer who was supposed to be in helicopter that killed Oliver Tree reveals why he backed out 'last minute'

Victor Wao had been due to be on the helicopter, but took a car instead in what he now realizes was a life-saving decision

Kit Roberts

Kit Roberts

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Featured Image Credit: Tim Mosenfelder/Getty Images

Topics: World News, Celebrity

Kit Roberts
Kit Roberts

Kit joined UNILAD in 2023 as a community journalist. They have previously worked for StokeonTrentLive, the Daily Mirror, and the Daily Star.