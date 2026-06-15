US singer Oliver Tree shared the plans for his will in a chilling interview prior to his death, following a tragic helicopter crash in Rio de Janeiro yesterday (June 14).

Two helicopters collided over Rio de Janeiro on Sunday morning, reportedly killing all six people onboard, including the American artist.

Tree, 32, who was in Brazil on a world tour, was pronounced dead at the scene, after the helicopter is alleged to have crashed into a car dealership, where several electric cars were parked, igniting a fatal fire involving 20 vehicles.

The other victims include passengers Lucas Vignale, Gaspar Prim - also known as Argentinian YouTuber Gaspi - Lucas Brito Chaves, and pilots Alexandre Souza and Charles Marsillac, according to CNN Brazil.

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Tree had more than 11 million monthly listeners on Spotify, with some of his top hits including 'Life Goes On', 'Miss You', and 'Alien Boy'.

The singer was scheduled to pick up his tour in Lisbon, Portugal, July 13. (Astrida Valigorsky/Getty Images)

But just months ago while making an appearance on the Zach Sang Show, Tree admitted that he doesn’t feel like the wealth he’s made belongs to him, and also won’t be leaving any of it to his family either.

The star noted that he had already written a will, and that his money would largely go to up and coming artists through a foundation that he started.

"I don’t believe that any of the wealth or the things that get made from it is mine," he said.

"So when I die, my will is set up that when I pass, my family, no one’s gonna get a penny.

Tree was one of six people who died in the tragic crash. (Srdjan Stevanovic/Getty Images)

"If I have a wife or kids or anything, not getting a f****ing penny."

The 32-year-old noted that he would get his kids through college, but that they were never going to be fed from 'a silver spoon'.

"I’ve set up a foundation, it’s called Doctor Oliver Tree’s Art Grants for Baby Geniuses, and it’s set up so that basically the interest generated from my music," he claimed.

"We'll take mostly that, but there’s also room for other money because when I die, my art will continue to have residuals and probably be worth more than it is now."

His hope was that the foundation would live on for '100 years'.

Officials said an investigation is now under way to determine the cause of the fatal collision.