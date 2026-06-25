The father of the YouTuber Gaspi has made some bombshell allegations about the helicopter crash that killed his son.

Gapsi, whose real name was Gaspar Prim Díaz, was in the same aircraft that killed singer Oliver Tree earlier this month.

Both Tree and Díaz died in the crash. Director and screenwriter Lucas Vignale, music producer Lucas Brito Chaves, and pilots Charles Marsillac and Alexandre Souza, also didn't survive the ordeal.

Tree's final concert took place on June 6 in São Paulo. He died in Rio de Janeiro just a few days later in the fatal helicopter crash on June 14. The aircraft carrying the likes of Tree and Díaz collided with another helicopter in the city's western zone.

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The cause of the collision is currently under investigation. Reportedly, authorities are looking into the possibility of human error by a pilot or air traffic controllers, says Associated Press.

Gaspar Prim Díaz, 23, died alongside Oliver Tree in the crash (gaspipd/Instagram)

But Díaz's father, Ricardo Prim, has suggested that the tragic ordeal may have been an 'attack'.

"It's not known whether it was an accident or an attack," he told Argentinian news outlet Clarin.

"I didn't know the American singer who was with him, Oliver Tree, but I'm receiving a lot of information and I believe it wasn't an accident. For me, it was an attack."

He did not say who he believes to have carried out the supposed 'attack' or why.

Prim continued to say of Díaz: "He died in a very unjust way. The pain is for Gaspi, not for us. He was in his prime. He was only 23 years old."

He also discussed the pain he feels after losing his son and described it as 'indescribable'.

Gaspi has more than three million subscribers on YouTube (gaspipd/Instagram)

"It's going to be very difficult for me to live without Gaspi. Knowing that he's gone," Prim added.

Tree's loved ones have also spoken out following the fatal crash. His mom said that the 32-year-old singer 'made this world a better place', while his girlfriend, Fiona Chernavskaya, described Tree as her 'best friend'.

She penned in a moving statement shared on Instagram: "To my best friend, we traveled to 43 countries, and all 7 continents together. The magic, inspiration and joy you brought to my life and others, will never be forgotten or replaced."

Chernavskaya continued to write: "You’d always tell me when we argued, if things don’t work out in this lifetime, you will find me in the next. I love you buggy."

UNILAD has contacted Brazil's Federal Police for comment.

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