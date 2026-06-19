Oliver Tree's mom breaks silence after tragic death of singer, 32, in horror helicopter crash

Oliver Tree's mother has spoken out for the first time since the singer's death, paying an emotional tribute to her son following the helicopter crash that claimed his life alongside five others.

Christine Begin Nickell shared a childhood photo of the 32-year-old musician on Thursday, expressing her gratitude for the time she had with him.

"Our dear son Oliver, you made this world a better place," she wrote on Facebook. "We are so proud of you. RIP."

Tree was killed alongside YouTube personality Gaspar "Gaspi" Prim, 23, director and screenwriter Lucas Vignale, 29, music producer Lucas Brito Chaves, 21, and pilots Charles Marsillac and Alexandre Souza.

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Oliver Tree's mother has spoken out for the first time since the singer's death, paying an emotional tribute to her son following the helicopter crash that claimed his life (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images)

Oliver Tree's girlfriend speaks out following helicopter crash

The tribute from Tree's mother came shortly after his girlfriend, Fiona Chernavskaya, took to Instagram Stories to thank fans for their support in the wake of his death.

"I appreciate every ounce of support at this time," Chernavskaya wrote.

"There are so many who have been affected by his passing, please show them love too."

She went on to ask for privacy regarding her relationship with the singer, addressing speculation about his personal life.

"Please have some respect for my privacy, we kept our relationship very intimate," she said. "What I really don't need is to see gossip about other women that Oliver may have been seeing, we were monogamous."

"Right now I'm mourning my partner and best friend, anything else is unimportant. Please have some respect," she added.

In a separate post, Chernavskaya reflected on the pair's time together. "To my best friend, we traveled to 43 countries, and all 7 continents together," she wrote.

"The magic, inspiration and joy you brought to my life and others, will never be forgotten or replaced."

Internet star and singer Oliver Tree has died at the age of 32 after two helicopters collided mid-air in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Coachella)

When was Oliver Tree's last show?

Tree's final concert took place on June 6 in São Paulo, with the singer having been due to perform in Lisbon, Portugal, on July 1.

Singer's unusual plans for his fortune revealed

In an April 24 interview on the Zach Sang Show, where he appeared dressed as Shrek to promote his album "Love You Madly Hate You Badly," Tree had spoken candidly about what would happen to his estate after his death.

"I don't believe that any of the wealth or the things that get made from it is mine," he said, revealing that he had no plans to leave his fortune to any future family. He explained he had set up a foundation, named Dr. Oliver Tree's Art Grants for Baby Geniuses, designed to redirect royalties from his music back into supporting other artists.

"The idea is when I die, all the money's gonna go back to artists," Tree explained, adding that he believed interest in an artist's work tends to grow after their death.

Tree was not married and had no children at the time of his passing.