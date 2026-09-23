Dolly Parton's nephew Bryan Seaver speaks out after 'publicity stunt' firing as estate files restraining order
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Dolly Parton's nephew Bryan Seaver speaks out after 'publicity stunt' firing as estate files restraining order

The firing comes just one month after Seaver broke the news of Dolly Parton's death

Kiesha Dosanjh

Kiesha Dosanjh

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Featured Image Credit: Dolly Parton/YouTube

Topics: Dolly Parton, Celebrity

Kiesha Dosanjh
Kiesha Dosanjh

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