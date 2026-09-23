Dolly Parton's nephew Bryan Seaver speaks out after 'publicity stunt' firing as estate files restraining order

Dolly Parton's nephew Bryan Seaver has spoken out after the country icon's estate filed a lawsuit against him.

In August, Seaver announced Parton's death via a pre-recorded message. However, the music icon's estate has now claimed he threatened to smear Parton's legacy and made violent threats toward her employees after her death.

Speaking to ABC News, Seaver, who worked as Parton's head of security for two decades, confirmed that he had been fired but denied the allegations of threatening behavior.

He told the outlet: "I've never threatened anyone. They are my friends and they are my brother and colleagues."

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Seaver went on to claim: "Dolly's manager was at odds with the very people I was calling out, and this was a private discussion used against me as some sort of threat against him.

"The restraining order is spurious and simply a publicity stunt," Seaver said in a statement to the outlet on Wednesday (September 23).

Seaver announced Parton's death last month (Photo by Terry Wyatt/WireImage)

Speaking of the firing, he added: "I was fired. After the estate negotiated with me and my company for services in perpetuity and agreed to that service provision from my company."

Seaver, later claimed that he was fired 'a week later' for what he claims are 'contrived threats'.

The suit, which was filed by She’s Alive, LLC (SAL), claimed Seaver became ‘emboldened’ after Parton's death.

“Mr. Seaver began his campaign of threats, intimidation, and coercion a few weeks prior to Ms. Parton’s passing. In writing, he vowed to ‘destroy the entire brand’ and also told her entertainment attorney: 'I’m not an entertainment person. I’m a killer,’" one of the filings, which was obtained by PEOPLE read.

It was alleged that Seaver had 'used his experience as a military contractor' to intimidate other employees.

Filings also alleged that Seaver threatened to smear Parton's brand to ‘inflict reputational and economic harm'. Here, it was alleged that in one exchange, he said he wanted to launch his own podcast dedicated to 'ruining Dolly's brand partnerships and telling the violations these people have done on us'.

Seaver worked as Parton's security for the last 20 years (Photo by Robby Klein/Getty Images for CMA)

"It's going to be great. Or [expletive] pay me," it was alleged he said in the exchange.

A judge granted the restraining order yesterday (September 22).

Speaking to TMZ when the news broke, Seaver and his team said: “We refuse to be intimidated by those whose actions we believe are being taken in bad faith and with the intent to profit from the life of someone who willingly gave so much."

Seaver and his team also claimed the firing was 'unexpected' and 'unexplained'.

UNILAD has reached out to Dolly Parton's representatives for comment.

On August 25, Seaver, who is the son of the '9 to 5' singer's sister Cassie, fronted the video announcing Parton's death. It was later revealed she had died after a short battle with cancer.

In the video, he said: "This video announcement is something Dolly asked of me years ago before I fully absorbed it as a future reality.

"I have imagined the heaviness of this moment but haven't truly felt it until now.

"It is an honor, an honor that is mixed with absolute pride and great sadness," he added.